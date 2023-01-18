© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR News

Maryland inauguration: Live updates about Gov.-elect Wes Moore, Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST
A scene from Annapolis, Maryland where organizers are preparing for The Inauguration of Wes Moore as the 63rd Governor of the state of Maryland and Aruna Miller as Lieutenant Governor.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Scenes from the preparations of the Maryland inauguration for governor and lieutenant governor in Annapolis, Maryland.
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush

By the end of today, Maryland Democrats Wes Moore and Aruna Miller will drop their titles of elect and will be sworn in as governor and lieutenant governor of the state.

Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor and Miller, the first woman of color. Miller is an Indian American woman who is an immigrant.

To listen more about Miller's story, check out her interview with WYPR's Midday here.

To learn more about Moore's story, check out his interview with WYPR's Midday here.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Wes Moore’s inauguration: Live updates

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Prefer to watch live? Stream online through Maryland Public Television at noon.

Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
