Maryland inauguration: Live updates about Gov.-elect Wes Moore, Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller

By the end of today, Maryland Democrats Wes Moore and Aruna Miller will drop their titles of elect and will be sworn in as governor and lieutenant governor of the state.

Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor and Miller, the first woman of color. Miller is an Indian American woman who is an immigrant.

To listen more about Miller's story, check out her interview with WYPR's Midday here.

To learn more about Moore's story, check out his interview with WYPR's Midday here.

Even bigger star power for the introduction of @iamwesmoore’s inaugural address. What was long rumored is true @Oprah will introduce him #mooreinauguration #MDPolitics #Maryland pic.twitter.com/OT4Eer7gO5 — Matt Bush (@MattBushMD) January 18, 2023

Still waiting for the speakers but enjoying some musical performances. Also hearing reports that @Oprah has joined the festivities. https://t.co/48on8Prhkk pic.twitter.com/Q8ZnWGc8RC — Rachel Baye (@RachelBaye) January 18, 2023

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Wes Moore’s inauguration: Live updates

Good morning, Annapolis, and welcome to @BaltimoreBanner’s coverage of the inauguration of @iamwesmoore and @arunamiller. Follow this thread for updates. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/stzHMy8zTC — Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) January 18, 2023

Mayor Brandon Scott arriving at inauguration. Photo by @WintrodeBrenda! pic.twitter.com/1bWVGyC8Ho — Cody Boteler (@codyboteler) January 18, 2023

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Prefer to watch live? Stream online through Maryland Public Television at noon.