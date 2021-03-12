-
Maryland voters overwhelmingly backed a second term for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday, but at the same time they rejected several Republican…
Governor Larry Hogan easily won re-election Tuesday, the first Republican governor to do so since Theodore McKeldin in 1954.As the polls predicted, Hogan…
Maryland voters flocked to the polls Tuesday, despite the miserable weather, to cast ballots for governor, state representatives and a host of local…
An ad released this week by Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign spends four minutes lauding the governor’s accomplishments on more than a dozen transportation…
It’s afternoon rush hour on a Friday in the parking lot of Columbia’s Dobbin Center.Jonathan Hernandez and his Casa in Action canvassing team are starting…
Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous is accusing Gov. Larry Hogan of mocking his speech impairment.The dispute stems from a video Hogan’s…
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrat Ben Jealous met Monday for their one and only debate of the election. The two offered distinct visions not only…
A new Goucher Poll released Tuesday has Gov. Larry Hogan leading Democratic challenger Ben Jealous by 22 points, despite high levels of support in…
NewsMarylanders have been barraged for months by TV ads attacking Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, but Jealous didn’t respond with any TV ads of…
Tuesday’s 105-degree heat index kept 10 Baltimore County schools without air conditioning closed on the first day of the school year. In Baltimore City,…