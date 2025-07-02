WTMD presents "Sunday Morning Tunes: Grateful Dead and Phish for Kids," Sept. 7 at the Maryland State Fair

Featuring Ed Hough’s Dead Collective and Phoam: A Tribute to Phish

Join us Sept. 7 at the Maryland State Fair for a special Sunday edition of WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes, featuring Grateful Dead and Phish for Kids. It’s an Infield Party for the whole family! Featuring sets by Ed Hough’s Dead Collective and Phoam: A Phish Tribute — some of Maryland’s best musicians playing all our favorite Phish and Grateful Dead tunes.

Plus, tons of family-friendly activities including a foam party, mechanical bull, friendship bracelet making, t-shirt tie dying, rock climbing wall and more!

Tickets include admission to the Maryland State Fair. Doors open at 11 am, and the show starts at 11:30 am at the state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium.

Get tickets here!