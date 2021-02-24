The Weekly Reader is a round-up of the best (and sometimes, the overrated) new books on the literary scene. University of Baltimore professor, author, and book critic Marion Winik joins WYPR’s Lisa Morgan in studio for a series of capsule reviews of new releases from major publishers, mostly fiction, with a special eye out for Baltimore subjects and authors. Each week, Winik shares her trademark humor and thoughtful insights with public radio listeners. It’s like having a new best friend with very good taste to guide you on your literary adventures.
Today on The Weekly Reader, Amy Stanley's Stranger in the Shogun's City and Maggie Doherty's The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s.
On this episode of The Weekly Reader we review a great new biography of Malcolm X, and we share some thoughts about the controversial new biography of Philip Roth.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, two new novels featuring Unforgettable Female Protagonists. Marion Wink reviews Kasuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun, and Maggie Shipstead's Great Circle.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we explore three novels that plumb the possibilities -- both good, and bad -- of prep school life. Marion Winik reviews All Girls by Emily Layden, The Starboard Sea by Amber Dermont, and Old School by Tobias Wolff.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels about life lessons learned whilst on the job: Mateo Askaripour's Black Buck and Chang Rae Lee's My Year Abroad.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new memoirs that explore what it means to be "American" in the current cultural melting pot of the…
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, two new memoirs that read like adventure stories. Our book critic Marion Winik gives us her take on Vanessa…
All the world's a stage! This week on The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that take us behind the scenes of stage and screen: Ethan Hawke's A…
Today on The Weekly Reader, we are marking four years on the air! To celebrate, we are featuring two very different books about babies: Detransition,…
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews two novels about two rather uncommon families: What Could Be Saved by Liese…