Black Marylanders are disproportionately represented among confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19, according to state data released Thursday.Black…
Representatives of Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP announced Friday a set of policy proposals in response to the scathing Justice…
A state commission charged with determining whether Maryland students spend too much time taking standardized tests issued a final report today. Among the…
NewsMaryland's prisons and jails release thousands of inmates each year without helping them enroll in Medicaid, jeopardizing their health and putting communities at greater risk.
NewsMaryland Attorney General Brian Frosh wants to export the state’s gun control laws to other states, specifically the requirement that you get a license...