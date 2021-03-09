Sheilah Kast hosts On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am. She came to WYPR from NPR 2006. In 2014 she and her team at Maryland Morning won a prestigious Dupont-Columbia University award for a year-long probe of inequality in the Baltimore region called “The Lines Between Us.” Sheilah learned how to report the news at The Washington Star, and learned the craft of broadcasting at ABC News, where she covered the White House, Congress, and the 1991 Moscow coup that signaled the end of the Soviet empire. She has launched and hosted two weekly interview shows on public TV.