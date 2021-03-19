More Ways to Give

Donating Appreciated Securities

Giving stock held more than 12 months offers a two-fold tax savings. First, you avoid paying capital-gains tax on the increase in value of your stock. In addition, you receive a tax deduction for the full fair market value of the stock on the date of the gift. Subtracting the tax savings from what you originally paid for the stock can result in a gift that costs just pennies on the dollar. This is an excellent vehicle for stock that has appreciated substantially in value. A gift of stock also brings with it WYPR membership, with benefit levels corresponding to the amount of the gift.

How to Donate Stock

Stockbrokers require instructions in writing. You will need to give the following delivery information to your broker to make a gift to WYPR:

Firm: Brown Advisory

Contact Mike McClean - 410-537-5526

Wells Fargo Clearing Services

DTC# 0141

FBO Your Public Radio Corp (WYPR)

A/C# 1755-6222

Ref donor name

It is important to notify WYPR in some way be it by phone, email, or letter when you plan on making a stock donation. Please have your broker or broker's assistant contact Brown Advisory on the day of the transfer to advise them of what is being sent. To ensure the timely completion of your transaction, or if you have any questions, please contact Roy Ennis at (410) 235-1039.