WYPR is proud to be a host newsroom for a Report For America corps member. Sarah Y. Kim is now in her second year as a member of the WYPR news team. Under the direction and mentorship of our WYPR’s Executive Director News, Danyell Irby, Sarah has reported on various topics related to her beat, health and housing, such as “Mass Evictions May Be Maryland's Next Public Health Crisis” and “New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research.” She also brought her unique perspective to coverage of a vigil honoring the Asian-American victims of a hate crime in Atlanta. With the addition of Sarah to our newsroom, WYPR can continue efforts to reach diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information to Maryland.

What is Report for America?

Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. Launched in 2017, Report for America is creating a new, sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable, and rebuild trust in the media. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization with an established track record of training and supporting teams of emerging journalists around the world, including the recent launch of Report for the World in partnership with local newsrooms in India and Nigeria. With a mission to strengthen communities and our democracy through local journalism that is truthful, fearless, fair and smart, Report for America is taking on news deserts at scale. In 2021, they are deploying over 200 talented, service-oriented journalists to report on under-covered topics such as health, education, immigration, climate and justice. Corps members improve communities and hold powerful institutions accountable.

Where is the need?

The collapse of local journalism across our country has created a crisis for democracy. Many residents no longer get the information they need to understand the critical issues facing their community, to make good decisions for their family, and hold elected officials accountable. This problem is not going to be solved by a new phone app or an increase of a few pennies in digital ad rates.

How can YOU help?

Report for America leverages a 3:1 regional funding match model, paying half of a corps member’s salary and requiring the other half to come from WYPR directly and local and regional funders to contribute the final quarter. This approach promotes new models for shared investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining on-the-ground reporting, for the community, by the community. Consider a gift in support of Sarah’s work today or a multi-year contribution to help WYPR fund her work for years to come or add an additional RFA Corps member to our news team.

More about Sarah Y. Kim

Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.

In May 2020, Kim graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and international studies. As a senior, Kim was editor-in-chief of The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, where she was also a news editor from 2017-2018 and the opinions editor from 2018-2019.

Kim was one of three Hopkins undergraduates who received the 2018 Louis Azrael Fellowship in Communications, presented to three students interested in pursuing careers in journalism. In 2018 she was a summer editorial intern for Baltimore magazine and was a paid freelance researcher there for the past two years.

Though born in California, Kim grew up in South Korea for over 12 years, where she developed a passion for storytelling and writing fiction and poetry. She is excited to continue her career in journalism in Baltimore, the city she calls home.

Sarah’s Events

The Importance of Local Journalism: a conversation between WYPR Executive News Director Danyell Irby and Report for America Corps Member/Anthony Brandon Fellow Sarah Y. Kim