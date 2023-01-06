Mayor Scott lays out Baltimore City legislative priorities ahead of Maryland's General Assembly

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Baltimore’s priorities Thursday for the upcoming Maryland General Assembly, outlining a slate of budget requests and policy proposals aimed at reforming tax sale, shoring up public safety and tweaking local traffic enforcement.

The city’s delegation of legislators will join other Maryland leaders in Annapolis for 90 days of lawmaking that kick off next week, marking the first General Assembly session under the leadership of Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Baltimore resident who has spoken often of his commitment to the city’s needs. The state is also sitting on $3 billion in a Rainy Day Fund and a $2.5 billion surplus.

It’s an alignment that has given local leaders high expectations for what lawmakers can deliver for the city this session. At a news conference Thursday, Scott said partnering with Moore will be “a different ballgame” compared to working with Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who managed a sometimes antagonistic relationship with Baltimore, and who the mayor said “used the city as a punching bag for political talking points.”

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Mayor Scott lays out Baltimore legislative priorities ahead of General Assembly

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.