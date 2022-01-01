Support WYPR with the new NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org .

How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new sustaining gift to WYPR through our special NPR+ donation page at http://wypr.plus.npr.org/.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support [station name]?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to Your Public Radio.

I’m already a member of WYPR, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no - the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new sustaining gift to WYPR through our NPR+ signup page at http://wypr.plus.npr.org/. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR’s national offices.

Have questions or need help?

Go to http://wypr.plus.npr.org/ for more information!

