Public Media Funding

While this outcome is disheartening, it does not diminish the extraordinary advocacy efforts made — joined by millions of supporters nationwide — to defend the future of public media. Now, more than ever, we need your help.
The U.S. Senate approved cuts for NPR, PBS. What's next, and what does it mean for Maryland's public media ecosystem?The U.S. Senate has approved eliminating funding for public broadcasting as part of a billion-dollar rescission package. As the bill package now moves to the House for final approval, leaders in the industry explore the potential impacts for public media.
We urge you to contact your members of the House of Representatives and make sure they know how important public radio is to you, to our city and to our region.
The Senate voted to approve the $9 billion rescission package early Thursday.
Baltimore Public Media needs your voice now to help ensure public media doesn't lose federal funding.
Baltimore Public Media — along with public media stations across the country — is facing a real and immediate threat.
The U.S. House voted Thursday on a rescission bill to claw back money for foreign aid programs, along with the next two years of funding for the public media system. The measure now goes to the Senate.
President Trump is asking lawmakers to claw back the $1.1 billion in federal subsidies for public broadcasting that Congress approved earlier this year. His request also includes cuts to foreign aid.
About six percent of BPM’S budget comes from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting.