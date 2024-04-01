WYPR Coverage of Key Bridge collapse

Newsroom Stories and Program Episodes from WYPR
-
Midday's Tom Hall speaks with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the Francis Key Scott Bridge's collapse and how the region might recover.
-
“Todos estamos con ustedes, aquí, ahora, y siempre,” they chanted. “We are with you, here, now and always.”
-
EPA is monitoring hazardous materials from the ship and impacted cargo, says there doesn’t appear to be any in the Patapsco River Friday afternoon.
-
Victims’ families, first responders and port workers are receiving help in the aftermath of the Key Bridge collapse. There’s another group also impacted, that supporters don’t want forgotten.
-
The USCG has set up 2400 foot booms to contain the leakage and is monitoring air quality.
-
Following this week's disaster on the Patapsco River, what's next for Baltimore and the residents closest to the site of the crash?
-
The bill would give a governor the power to suspend laws for a year.
-
The collapse of the Key Bridge casts a pall over an otherwise celebratory start to the team’s season.
-
The port is a leader in cars, sugar and gypsum.
-
The collapse of the Key Bridge has halted the flow of ships in and out of the Port of Baltimore. We speak with the head of the local longshoremen's union, and hear how long the rebuild might take.
-
We go On the Record to remember lives lost in tragedy and to hear about Latino community support.
-
The full investigation could take 12-24 months.