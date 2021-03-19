Contact Us
Listen on 88.1 in Baltimore Metro
88.1 Frederick and surrounding areas
106.9 in Eastern Maryland
WYPR88.1FM
2216 North Charles Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21218
866-661-9308 (Toll Free)
410-235-1660 General Information
410-235-6060 Newsroom Tipline
410-235-1705 Membership Questions
866-661-9310 Toll Free Membership Line
410-235-1617 Underwriting Questions
410-235-1061 Programming Questions
410-735-1603 Website Questions
410-735-1618 Events Line Fax
410-235-1161 Main Fax
Senior Management
LaFontaine Oliver, President & General Manager
loliver@wypr.org
(410) 235-1065
Andy Bienstock. Vice President, Program Director
bienstock@wypr.org
(410) 235-1061
Roy Ennis, CFO
rennis@wypr.org
(410) 235-1039
Ray Hepner, Chief Engineer
rhepner@wypr.org
(410) 735-1615
Danyell Irby, Executive Director, News
dirby@wypr.org
410.235.6060
Carolyn Jewell, Director of Development
cjewell@wypr.org
(410) 235-1855
Michele Williams, Sales Development Manager WYPR/WYPF/WYPO
mwilliams@wypr.org
(410) 235-1617
Administrative
Paul Hollis, Public Information Assistant
frontdesk@wypr.org
(410) 235-1660
Heidi Sheppard, Chief of Staff and Director of Board Relations
hsheppard@wypr.org
(410) 235-1382
Development
Holly Henson, Member Services Associate
hhenson@wypr.org
(410) 235-1705
Catherine G. Tucker, Director of Major Giving and Grants
ctucker@wypr.org
(410)235-1685
Underwriting
Ami Dougherty, Traffic and Media Partnership Director
adougherty@wypr.org
(410) 235-1613
Lisa Bradshaw, Underwriting AE
lbradshaw@wypr.org
(410) 735-1608
Suzy Roeser, Underwriting AE
sroeser@wypr.org
(410) 735-1605
Laurie Wingate, Underwriting AE
lwingate@wypr.org
(410) 235-1284
Digital
Jamyla Krempel, Digital Content Director
jkrempel@wypr.org
(410) 235-1259
Programming
Midday- midday@wypr.org
Tom Hall, Program Host- Midday
thall@wypr.org
(410) 735-1604
Rob Sivak, Senior Producer - Midday
rsivak@wypr.org
(410) 235-1191
On The Record - ontherecord@wypr.org
Sheilah Kast, Program Host - On The Record
skast@wypr.org
MaureenHarvie, Producer - On The Record
mharvie@wypr.org
(410) 235-1903
Melissa Gerr, Producer - On The Record
mgerr@wypr.org
(410) 235-1157
Aaron Henkin, Senior Producer, Out of the Blocks
aaronhenkin@wypr.org
(410) 735-1607
Mark Gunnery, Producer
mgunnery@wypr.org
410-735-1614
Lisa Morgan, Senior Producer
lmorgan@wypr.org
(410) 235-1304
Luke Spicknall, Engineer/Producer
lspicknall@wypr.org
(410) 235-1735
News Department/Programming
Newsroom tip line
(410) 235-6060
JoelMcCord, News Director
jmccord@wypr.org
(410) 235-1759
RachelBaye, Reporter
rbaye@wypr.org
(410) 235-1308
Sarah Y. Kim - Health Reporter
Report for America/Anthony Brandon Fellow
skim@wypr.org
John Lee, Reporter
jlee@wypr.org
Nathan Sterner, On-air Personality
Director & Engineer - On The Record
nsterner@wypr.org
(410) 235-1167
Emily Sullivan, Reporter
esullivan@wypr.org
(410) 235-1850
MattTacka, On-air Personality
mtacka@wypr.org
(410) 735-1612
Bob White, Producer/On-air Personality
bwhite@wypr.org
(410) 235-1398
For studio bookings, call Matt Tacka (410) 735-1612 or Bob White at (410) 235-1398.