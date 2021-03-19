Contact Us

Listen on 88.1 in Baltimore Metro

88.1 Frederick and surrounding areas

106.9 in Eastern Maryland

WYPR88.1FM

2216 North Charles Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21218

866-661-9308 (Toll Free)

410-235-1660 General Information

410-235-6060 Newsroom Tipline

410-235-1705 Membership Questions

866-661-9310 Toll Free Membership Line

410-235-1617 Underwriting Questions

410-235-1061 Programming Questions

410-735-1603 Website Questions

410-735-1618 Events Line Fax

410-235-1161 Main Fax

Streaming FAQ's

Senior Management

LaFontaine Oliver, President & General Manager

loliver@wypr.org

(410) 235-1065

Andy Bienstock. Vice President, Program Director

bienstock@wypr.org

(410) 235-1061

Roy Ennis, CFO

rennis@wypr.org

(410) 235-1039

Ray Hepner, Chief Engineer

rhepner@wypr.org

(410) 735-1615

Danyell Irby, Executive Director, News

dirby@wypr.org

410.235.6060

Carolyn Jewell, Director of Development

cjewell@wypr.org

(410) 235-1855

Michele Williams, Sales Development Manager WYPR/WYPF/WYPO

mwilliams@wypr.org

(410) 235-1617

Administrative

Paul Hollis, Public Information Assistant

frontdesk@wypr.org

(410) 235-1660

Heidi Sheppard, Chief of Staff and Director of Board Relations

hsheppard@wypr.org

(410) 235-1382

Development

Holly Henson, Member Services Associate

hhenson@wypr.org

(410) 235-1705

Catherine G. Tucker, Director of Major Giving and Grants

ctucker@wypr.org

(410)235-1685

Underwriting

Ami Dougherty, Traffic and Media Partnership Director

adougherty@wypr.org

(410) 235-1613

Lisa Bradshaw, Underwriting AE

lbradshaw@wypr.org

(410) 735-1608

Suzy Roeser, Underwriting AE

sroeser@wypr.org

(410) 735-1605

Laurie Wingate, Underwriting AE

lwingate@wypr.org

(410) 235-1284

Digital

Jamyla Krempel, Digital Content Director

jkrempel@wypr.org

(410) 235-1259

Programming

Midday- midday@wypr.org

Tom Hall, Program Host- Midday

thall@wypr.org

(410) 735-1604

Rob Sivak, Senior Producer - Midday

rsivak@wypr.org

(410) 235-1191

On The Record - ontherecord@wypr.org

Sheilah Kast, Program Host - On The Record

skast@wypr.org

MaureenHarvie, Producer - On The Record

mharvie@wypr.org

(410) 235-1903

Melissa Gerr, Producer - On The Record

mgerr@wypr.org

(410) 235-1157

Aaron Henkin, Senior Producer, Out of the Blocks

aaronhenkin@wypr.org

(410) 735-1607

Mark Gunnery, Producer

mgunnery@wypr.org

410-735-1614

Lisa Morgan, Senior Producer

lmorgan@wypr.org

(410) 235-1304

Luke Spicknall, Engineer/Producer

lspicknall@wypr.org

(410) 235-1735

News Department/Programming

Newsroom tip line

(410) 235-6060

JoelMcCord, News Director

jmccord@wypr.org

(410) 235-1759

RachelBaye, Reporter

rbaye@wypr.org

(410) 235-1308

Sarah Y. Kim - Health Reporter

Report for America/Anthony Brandon Fellow

skim@wypr.org

John Lee, Reporter

jlee@wypr.org

Nathan Sterner, On-air Personality

Director & Engineer - On The Record

nsterner@wypr.org

(410) 235-1167

Emily Sullivan, Reporter

esullivan@wypr.org

(410) 235-1850

MattTacka, On-air Personality

mtacka@wypr.org

(410) 735-1612

Bob White, Producer/On-air Personality

bwhite@wypr.org

(410) 235-1398

For studio bookings, call Matt Tacka (410) 735-1612 or Bob White at (410) 235-1398.

