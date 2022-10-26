© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Aruna Miller is an Indian-American and former MD Delegate who is the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland, running with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow.

Next on Midday, it's another in our series of "Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.

Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.

Before her tenure in Annapolis, Miller worked as an engineer in Montgomery County transportation department in Montgomery County for more than two decades. Recently, she served as the Executive Director of Indian American Impact.

Aruna Miller holds a degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. She is 57 years old, married, with three daughters. She lives in Darnestown. Wes Moore announced her as his running mate in December of last year.

Aruna Miller joins us on Zoom.

You are welcome to join us as well…Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMDElections2022Maryland PoliticsLieutenant GovernorGovernor's raceConversations with the Candidates: 2022
