What Are You Reading?
Last Friday of each Month at 4:44 pm
Tom Hall hosts What Are You Reading?, a show where authors and others recommend books that they’re currently enjoying. On the last Friday of the month at 4:44 p.m., during All Things Considered, Tom will find out what’s on bedside tables and loaded onto e-readers across Maryland and beyond.
What Are You Reading? is made possible by the Ivy Bookshop.
Latest Episodes
Tom talks with Joshua Harris, the Vice President of the Baltimore Chapter of the NAACP. Joshua is recommending:How to Win Friends and Influence People by…
Tom talks with the founding director of the Community Concert Choir of Baltimore, Marco Merrick. Marco is recommending:Death of Innocence: The Story of…
Elissa is recommending:Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories by Raphael…
Tom talks with Mileah Kromer, the Director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. Mileah is reading: Steadfast Democrats: How…
Tom talks with Alicia Wilson, Vice President for Economic Development at the Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health SystemAlicia is…
Chickie is recommending:Happiness by Aminatta Fornahttps://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9780802127556andThe Splendid and the Vile by Eric…
Tom talks with Emily Sullivan of the WYPR News Team. Emily is recommending:Girlhood by Melissa Febos
Tom talks with Danyell Irby, WYPR’s Executive Director of News and the producer of The Daily Dose, WYPR’s podcast compendium of stories from the WYPR News…
Tom talks with WYPR President and General manager LaFontaine Oliver LaFontaine is recommending:The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by…
Tom talks with the entrepreneur and podcast host, Robert Ginyard. Robert recommends: Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story by David Maraniss.