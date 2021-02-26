© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tom_hall_wypr_4.png
What Are You Reading?
Last Friday of each Month at 4:44 pm
Hosted by Tom Hall

Tom Hall hosts What Are You Reading?, a show where authors and others recommend books that they’re currently enjoying. On the last Friday of the month at 4:44 p.m., during All Things Considered, Tom will find out what’s on bedside tables and loaded onto e-readers across Maryland and beyond.

What Are You Reading? is made possible by the Ivy Bookshop.

Latest Episodes
Load More