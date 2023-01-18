© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

The Inauguration of MD Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Gov Aruna Miller

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersLuke SpicknallRob Sivak
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Wes Moore Swearing In_AP Photo
-
/
-
Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader administers the oath. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, Pool)

On today's Special Edition of Midday, Tom hall hosts WYPR's live coverage of the historic Inaugural Ceremonies at the State House in Annapolis, as Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Governor-elect Aruna Miller are sworn in, and deliver their inaugural addresses.

We'll be getting live reports and background during the event from WYPR News reporters Matt Bush and Rachel Baye in Annapolis.

We'll also get analysis and context from Dr. Terry Anne Scott, an expert in African American history and the director of the Institute for Common Power.

MattBush_RachelBaye-InauguralStage_TerryAnneScott-COMBO.png
WYPR News Director Matt Bush and reporter Rachel Baye at the State House; Dr. Terry Anne Scott is a historian, author, speaker and director of the Institute of Common Power. (photo credits: WYPR /ICP)

We'll be hearing today's ceremonial events courtesy of a live audio feed provided by Maryand Public Television. MPT will be rebroadcasting the Inaugural Ceremonies Wednesday night at 7pm.

You're welcome to join us! Call: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio of this WYPR broadcast will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR NewsWes Moore inaugurationMaryland Governor Wes MooreLt. Governor Aruna MillerMaryland Politics
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Luke Spicknall
Studio Producer
See stories by Luke Spicknall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak