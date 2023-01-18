The Inauguration of MD Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Gov Aruna Miller

On today's Special Edition of Midday, Tom hall hosts WYPR's live coverage of the historic Inaugural Ceremonies at the State House in Annapolis, as Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Governor-elect Aruna Miller are sworn in, and deliver their inaugural addresses.

We'll be getting live reports and background during the event from WYPR News reporters Matt Bush and Rachel Baye in Annapolis.

We'll also get analysis and context from Dr. Terry Anne Scott, an expert in African American history and the director of the Institute for Common Power.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush and reporter Rachel Baye at the State House; Dr. Terry Anne Scott is a historian, author, speaker and director of the Institute of Common Power. (photo credits: WYPR /ICP)

We'll be hearing today's ceremonial events courtesy of a live audio feed provided by Maryand Public Television. MPT will be rebroadcasting the Inaugural Ceremonies Wednesday night at 7pm.

You're welcome to join us! Call: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio of this WYPR broadcast will be posted here later this afternoon.