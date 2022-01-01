Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

From 2016 until March 2022, Matt was the news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR) in Asheville, North Carolina. He and his team won 21 Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards in his last four years at BPR. Those were the station’s first such awards in its more than 40-year history. He also produced the station’s three podcasts, The Porch, The Waters & Harvey Show and Going Deep: Sports in the 21st Century.