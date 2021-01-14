© 2021 WYPR
Radio Kitchen
Tuesdays 8:45 am
Hosted by Hosted by: Al Spoler and Chef Jerry Pellegrino

Every Tuesday morning at 8:45 WYPR listeners are treated to a tasty serving of culinary advice on Radio Kitchen.

Hosts Al Spoler and Chef Jerry Pellegrino of the Schola Cooking School, offer up-to-date advice on the best in local ingredients, cooking techniques, recipe ideas and gadgets for the kitchen.

Latest Episodes
  • A pizza cooking inside a wood burning stove, surrounded by flames.
    Coming Food Trends
    Al Spoler
    ,
    As spring approaches, a look at the hottest food trends.
  • 5602061252_a8a0dc4c73_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Broiling
    Al Spoler
    ,
    I was watching a British baking show the other day, and they kept referring to putting something in the oven “to grill.” Hold on, I thought, what are they…
  • 50739390876_107d6cee6d_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Making Great Cheesecake
    Al Spoler
    ,
    Since a lot of us are still coping with the pandemic by baking at home, we thought we'd give you a new project to work on. Ever since its invention in…
  • 15603527048_ec8c763606_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Artichokes
    Al Spoler
    ,
    We're in the cold heart of winter right now, and many of us are yearning for signs of a coming spring. One good idea would be to sneak a few warm weather…
  • 2321705643_21c36c4411_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Valentine's Day
    Al Spoler
    ,
    A reminder to all you romantics out there, in just five more days it's going to be Valentine's Day. This is our first chance to let our love lights shine…
  • Spanakopita (spinach pies) on a white plate
    WYPR Features
    Spinach
    Al Spoler
    ,
    We've gotten into the habit of ordering carry out from our local Indian restaurant up in Parkville. One of my favorite dishes is the famous palak paneer,…
  • 4433182072_d981aa7717_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    The Great British Baking Show
    Al Spoler
    ,
    We have never spent time on Radio Kitchen talking about TV cooking shows, but one has emerged that deserves our attention. As the pandemic slogs on, many…
  • Uncooked rice grains on a light surface with a dark background
    WYPR Features
    The Great Rice Bowl
    Al Spoler
    ,
    A lot of the meals that we cook at home end up needing some sort of starch. Potatoes are the default choice, but there are also whole grains like bulgur,…
  • 44739341295_d214d782ed_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Oatmeal
    Al Spoler
    ,
    Winter mornings are certainly a time for a hot cup of coffee or tea, and something nice and hot to put in our tummies. Pancakes and waffles drenched with…
  • 4947801054_07a019cb08_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Winter Greens
    Al Spoler
    ,
    In this season of New Year's resolutions, it might be wise to follow your mother's advice and "remember to eat your greens.” Now of course, finding fresh…
