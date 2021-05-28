Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.

Mosbrucker is a native of New Jersey but grew up in a Pennsylvania mountain steel town.

Over the past decade, she has spent much of her career working as a news reporter and editor in Texas, Louisiana, and Arizona.

She's covered business on the Texas-Mexico border in deep South Texas for the McAllen Monitor, technology and the defense industry in San Antonio for American City Business Journals, and the petrochemical industry in Louisiana for The Advocate newspaper. Early in her career, she spearheaded hyperlocal community news coverage for Philadelphia’s NPR member station WHYY.

Before joining WYPR, she was the news editor of an independent weekly newspaper Phoenix New Times in Arizona.