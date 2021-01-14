Cellar Notes
Wednesday at 4:44 pm and Friday at 5:44 pm
Al Spoler and Hugh Sisson discuss their favorite wines, beers and spirits on Cellar Notes. Cellar Notes is sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Latest Episodes
There's nothing like a hint of sparkle in a wine to help toast the coming of spring.
Many first rate wineries bottle quality juice that hasn't made it into the premium program. These wines are offered as "second labels" and are good deals.…
Here's a set of three reds from Portugal that are delicious bargains.Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality key: * = decent…
In anticipation of spring, it's not unreasonable to turn our thoughts to lighter, fresher food with wine to match. Here are a few delightful lighter red…
These selected white wines are perfect for comforting winter meals that call for something other than big red wines. Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40…
Pinot noir is expensive to grow and vinify. For some, the holy grail is good quality pinot noir at a reasonable price. Here are the results of our latest…
Perhaps the gentlest and most refined of all the whiskeys, Irish is a fine accompaniment to a roaring fire on a cold winter's evening. Old Tom Horan Irish…
Full flavored, hearty midwinter dinners require the same in wines. Here is a trio of affordable big reds to make any dinner a special occasion. Price key:…
Reds and whites from Southern Italy are surprisingly good choices for hearty winter meals.Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above…
Spain's most famous region, Rioja, is a versatile choice for winter reds and whites.Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality…