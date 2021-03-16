Top Stories
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
WYPR News
-
More than 175 Baltimore City salt boxes have been spiffed up by art panels that riff on local histories and personalities.
-
A package of bills to restructure Maryland's tax code falls victim to the state's improving fiscal picture
-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
On The Record Monday-Friday 9:30-10 AM
Midday Monday-Friday Noon-1pm
The Daily Dose
-
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
-
Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
National NPR News
-
My Savior, the new album by Carrie Underwood, is a first for the country music superstar, who pulls from the songbook of her childhood in church.
-
At StoryCorps, Carmencristina Moreno and Rosemary Selzer share memories of their father, Luis M. Moreno, who composed "beautiful music." Today, though, hearing his songs on the radio is bittersweet.
-
The Spanish islands saw a big increase last year of people trying to migrate to Europe by boat. After sheltering many of them in hotels, the authorities have set up camps and stepped up deportations.
-
Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, is facing charges after refusing to stop knocking on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office door.
-
The leaders of Facebook, Twitter, and Google were not eager to admit fault when it comes to bad information on their platforms, but it's clear Congress is getting closer to regulation.
-
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she is beginning to mend fences with U.S. allies alienated by the Trump administration. She says they will be valuable partners in the fight to counter China.
-
The law will make dramatic alterations to Georgia's absentee voting rules, adding new identification requirements, moving back the request deadline and other changes.
-
There have been rescues of people trapped in homes destroyed by the "super cell" storm that was also hitting Georgia and Mississippi with more twisters and hail.
-
Diets often fail in the long term because they're too strict or require unnatural eating habits. In a new book, Barry Estabrook turns to science and history to find a weight-loss regimen that works.
-
Justices ruled 5-3 that when officers fired 13 shots at a fleeing suspect, their actions were a seizure under the Constitution, entitling the suspect to sue for damages.