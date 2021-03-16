© 2021 WYPR
Lauren Watley, Baltimore County Government
Baltimore County Council Leans On BCPS To Provide Summer School For Failing Students
John Lee
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
Sarah Kim
Baltimore Convention Center Vaccine Site Prioritizes City Residents, Schrader Says
Rachel Baye
,
Wikimedia Commons
Renter Advocates Demand Action On Eviction Protection Bills
Sarah Y. Kim
,
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Pregnant And Getting Vaccinated? Here’s What To Expect If You’re Expecting
Sarah Y. Kim
,
Hogan Signs HBCU Bill
Joel McCord
,
WYPR News
The Daily Dose
    The Daily Dose 3-25-21
    Aaron Henkin
    Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
    The Daily Dose 3-24-21
    Aaron Henkin
    Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
