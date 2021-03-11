Monday-Friday from noon-1:00 pm, Tom Hall and his guests are talking about what’s on your mind, and what matters most to Marylanders: the latest news, local and national politics, education and the environment, popular culture and the arts, sports and science, race and religion, movies and medicine. We welcome your questions and comments. Email us at midday@wypr.org, tweet us: @MiddayWYPR, or call us at 410-662-8780.
The anti-racism activist argues that centuries of racial hierarchy have harmed all Americans, including Whites.
The American essayist mines the stories of four Russian authors for insights on writing, reading, and life.
In a new book, two social scientists explore the complex dynamics of families merged by matrimony.
The Maryland congressman describes the legislative drive to counter Republican-led voter suppression.
Beyond its economic impact, Jeff Bezos's retailing behemoth has profoundly changed American culture.
The editor-in-chief discusses Hogan's political performance, and Biden's historic opening moves.
New polls probe public opinions on COVID vax rollouts, Gov. Hogan's performance, Pres. Biden's first 50 days.
Living through the pandemic has altered our food choices, our meal planning, our shopping habits, and the way we cook — and not always for the worse.
MD's junior senator describes some of the wide-ranging benefits in the massive COVID relief bill
Today on Midday on Ethics: as supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up and the pace of vaccinations in Maryland and across the country accelerates, a…