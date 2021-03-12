-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
-
More than 175 Baltimore City salt boxes have been spiffed up by art panels that riff on local histories and personalities.
-
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said he was looking forward to serving the rest of his term on Monday, despite the federal probe into the finances of the Democrat and his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
-
The Baltimore Sun has reported that federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, citing a grand jury subpoena.
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott used his first State of the City speech Thursday night to announce several major new initiatives, address challenges and tout his accomplishments throughout his first 100 days in office.
-
Jason Mitchell, the current Assistant City Administrator for the City of Oakland, will join the Scott administration in May. He will oversee the aging water and sewer infrastructure shared between the city and Baltimore County.
-
Starting March 26, Baltimore will allow indoor dining to operate at 50% capacity and outdoor dining at 75% capacity. Religious facilities, retail businesses, museums, libraries, salons and may operate at 50% capacity.
-
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
-
Mayor Brandon Scott released a draft of his violence reduction plan, which prioritizes public health, on Monday.
-
After 15 years of musical performances and art advocacy across Baltimore, veteran rapper Eze Jackson thought 2020 looked promising. In January, he…