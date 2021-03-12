-
Would require school systems to ban symbols by the end of the year.
-
Hundreds lining up at Baltimore County food distribution site.
-
Baltimore County Follows Governor’s Lead On Easing COVID Restrictions, City Does NotBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday that the county will align with Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to significantly ease restrictions…
-
The clash between residents of an historically African American neighborhood in East Towson and the developer of an affordable housing complex may be…
-
Today on Midday, as WYPR begins its annual Spring Membership Campaign, it's a special Reporters' Notebook edition, as three members of WYPR's outstanding…
-
African Americans make up more than 30% of the population in Baltimore County, but have received only 13% of the COVID-19 vaccinations distributed in the…
-
People who are homebound or without transportation have had little or no chance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Now, Baltimore County officials are about…
-
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt join The Chesapeake Connect Podcast to discuss police reform in Baltimore County and efforts to improve community-based public safety.
-
Governor Larry Hogan defends his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Maryland Senate overrides a myriad of Hogan’s vetoes, including a…
-
As Baltimore County administers its COVID-19 vaccine plan, it is also trying to figure out how to vaccinate a hard-to-reach group: people who are…