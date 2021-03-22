-
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
The measure would help settle a 15-year-old lawsuit and pump $577 million into Maryland's historically Black universities
Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
More than 175 Baltimore City salt boxes have been spiffed up by art panels that riff on local histories and personalities.
A package of bills to restructure Maryland's tax code falls victim to the state's improving fiscal picture
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
After A Week of Grief And Rage, Baltimore Asians Honor Atlanta Victims
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said he was looking forward to serving the rest of his term on Monday, despite the federal probe into the finances of the Democrat and his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
Maryland schools are another step closer to being able to ban hate symbols. And while the number of residents getting vaccines is increasing, in Baltimore County pandemic-induced food insecurity is not waning.