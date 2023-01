As Democrat Wes Moore becomes Maryland’s 63rd governor, we talk to people who know how hectic things can get behind the scenes of a new administration--chiefs of staff. We speak with former chief of staff to Gov. Martin O’Malley, Matt Gallagher, and Amelia Chassé Alcivar, Gov. Hogan’s current chief of staff.

And we ask law professor and political organizer Larry Gibson about the historical significance of the moment.