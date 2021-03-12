-
To make sense of history we often turn to books to help illustrate life in the past. But today we talk with someone who brings history alive by taking it…
-
This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Until he escaped Maryland--and slavery--at age 20, where did he…
-
NewsThere’s been a lot of attention focused on Baltimore’s youth in the year since Freddie Gray died. And much of that spotlight has been on Frederick…
-
Frederick Douglass was an escaped slave, a gifted author and orator, and a champion of emancipation and civil rights. But here’s something you may not…