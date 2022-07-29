Bi-Weekly

The Stoop Storytelling Series is a Baltimore-based live show and podcast that features “ordinary” people sharing the extraordinary, true tales of their lives. It showcases the stories of “ordinary" people, told in front of live audiences as large as 1,400. Stoop stories are weird, wonderful, hilarious, and heartbreaking — and, above all, intimate.

Since its founding in 2006, The Stoop has featured the tales of more than 2,500 people onstage — including notable citizens such as Congressman Elijah Cummings, “Wire” creator David Simon, activist DeRay Mckesson, and Senator Barbara Mikulski. The Stoop has been featured in The Washington Post, The Atlantic Magazine, and The New York Times. Founders Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin host the podcast, which was started in 2015.