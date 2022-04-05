Wes Moore, Democratic primary candidate for Maryland Governor

Yesterday, Governor Larry Hogan signed into law a revised map with new boundaries for Congressional districts, after a judge in Anne Arundel County threw out the original map drawn by Democrats last December. When MD Attorney General Brian Frosh changed his decision to appeal that ruling, the Governor agreed to the new maps, saying in a statement, that the maps, quote, “weren't, in my opinion, as good as the ones drawn by the citizen commission, and we shouldn't have wasted so much time—but they are a huge improvement.” The commission he referred to was a bipartisan group the Governor appointed.

A number of redistricting maps created by Republicans have been thrown out in court around the country because they were found to be unconstitutional due to gerrymandering. The decision in MD is the first time a map drawn by Democrats met the same fate.

The maps for state legislative districts remain in limbo. In a separate case, Republicans challenged those maps in court as well. The Court of Appeals is expected to rule in that case soon. Primary elections are scheduled for July 19th. Early voting will begin on July 7th.

Today on Midday, we continue with our election-year interview series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. My guest is Wes Moore, who is one of 10 candidates in the Democratic primary for Governor.

This is Wes Moore’s first run for elective office. His career has included military service, with a tour in Afghanistan, a stint as a White House Fellow, and work in the financial industry. He is the author of several books, including the best-selling The Other Wes Moore and Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City, his account, co-written with journalist Erica L. Green, of what led up to, and what happened after the 2015 Freddie Gray uprising. He founded an organization called BridgeEdU, which helps students navigate the college experience, and before he entered the primary race, he was the CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, a national anti-poverty organization.

Wes Moore holds an Associate’s degree from Valley Forge Military College, and an undergraduate degree in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University. In 2001, he was elected a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Mr. Moore is 43 years old. He and his wife Dawn have two young children. They live in Baltimore.

Mr. Moore has tapped Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate who represented Montgomery County in the General Assembly from 2010-2018, as his Lt. Governor.

Wes Moore joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

