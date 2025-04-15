2025 Maryland Legislative Tracker: What passed out of Annapolis

The Maryland General Assembly adjourned for the year on April 7th after passing 878 pieces of legislation.

Below is a selected list of the bills that lawmakers passed during their 90-day session. Governor Wes Moore has until May 27th to sign, veto or let bills become law without his signature.

This story will be updated as bills are signed into law.

Click a topic below to jump to that section.

BUDGET | CANNABIS | CONSUMER PROTECTION | EDUCATION | ELECTIONS | EMPLOYMENT/LABOR | ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT | ESTATES/TRUSTS | GAMING | GUNS | HEALTH | HISTORY | HOUSING | IMMIGRATION STATUS | INSURANCE | LGBTQ+ | MENTAL HEALTH | MILITARY | OUTDOORS | PUBLIC SAFETY | TAXES | TRANSPORTATION | VEHICLE OPERATION | OTHER

BUDGET

HB350

HB351

CANNABIS

HB12 / SB214 - Prohibits sale or distribution of a product that is advertised as containing more than 0.5 milligrams of THC per serving or more than 2.5 milligrams of THC per package; creates penalties for offenses (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB46 / SB222 - Puts the Administrator of Motor Vehicle Administration or their designee on Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB413 / SB925 - Increases penalties for various crimes regarding the sales of firearms; reduces penalties for cannabis-related violations of being a volume dealer or drug kingpin; allows a person at least age 21 to manufacture a personal use amount of cannabis products or concentrated cannabis (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB619 - Exempts the Maryland sales and use tax on sales of cannabis between a licensed cannabis business and a registered cannabis nursery (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1347 / SB299 - Exempts a cannabis agent employed to provide security services for a cannabis licensee or registrant from the requirement to obtain a criminal history records check as a prerequisite for registration with the Maryland Cannabis Administration if the cannabis agent is authorized to provide security guard services by the Maryland State Police (takes effect October 1, 2025)

CONSUMER PROTECTION

HB31 / SB382 - Requires a manufacturer to make available any documentation, parts, embedded software, firmware, or tools intended for use with a powered wheelchair, including any updates, to an independent repair provider or owner (take effect October 1, 2025)

HB107 / SB49 - Makes those who offer automatic renewals provide consumers with an ‘easily accessible disclosure of the methods’ to cancel the automatic renewal (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB208 - Prohibits the sale of digital goods (app, game, book, code) without a license, terms, and conditions statement (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB431 / SB413 - Establishes any provision of a consumer contract that sets a shorter period of time to bring an action on or under the contract than otherwise required under State law at the time the contract is issued or delivered is against public policy and void (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB979 - Requires a self-service storage facility operator to provide an occupant a notice 10 days before conducting a lien sale of personal property; notice must include the time, place, and terms of the sale by hand delivery, verified mail, or electronic mail at the occupant’s last known address (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB996 - JT Alvey Phenibut Consumer Protection Act; requires a retailer that prepares, distributes, sells, or exposes for sale a “phenibut product” to disclose on the product label the factual basis on which the representation is made; violators are subject to a civil penalty (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1046 - Prohibits a repair contract from containing provisions precluding coverage for an issue with a motor vehicle identified in a technical service bulletin (takes effect October 1, 2025)

EDUCATION

HB56 / SB177 - Requires, when funding is available, to establish a program to procure local food for local school systems (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB71 - Establishes the Holocaust Education Assistance Grant Program (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB161 - Prohibits local school systems from opting out of specified curriculum developed by Maryland State Department of Education (takes effect July 1, 2025) Read more: Maryland lawmakers gut inclusive health education bill

HB197 / SB68 - Requires Maryland State Department of Education to develop plan for the creation of Restorative Practices Schools (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB324 / SB293 - Requires each member of a local board of education to complete an anti-bias training program at least once during their term (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB325 / SB451 - Allows individuals to take all components of a GED exam in English or Spanish; Maryland Department of Labor must identify other languages to offer all GED components in and study cost and give recommendations to General Assembly by December 1, 2026 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB402 / SB307 - Increases scholarship award given to Anne Arundel County Board of Education student member receives from $8,000 to $15,000 (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB458 / SB603 - Authorizes Governor to include $350-thousand in state budget starting in FY27 TerpsEXCEED program at University of Maryland-College Park to provide educational and employment opportunities to students with intellectual disabilities (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB643 / SB318 - Expands eligibility for the Janet L. Hoffman Loan Assistance Repayment Program to include veterinary practitioners and veterinary technicians who received a graduate, professional, or undergraduate degree from any accredited veterinary college or university (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB704 / SB597 - Expands eligibility for Maryland Graduate and Professional Scholarship Program to individuals attending the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB782 - Requires Maryland Center for School Safety to study how best to detect deadly weapons on public middle and high school properties and have schools rapidly report the detection of a deadly weapon to law enforcement; interim report is due to General Assembly on December 1, 2025 (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB809 / SB765 - Allows foster children attending an institute of higher learning or residential vocational program to return to foster parents residences (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB840 / SB511 - Pregnant and Parenting Student Support Act; requires most public four-year institutions of higher learning to adopt plans for pregnant or parenting students that include referrals for government assistance programs, referrals for adoption services, and a referral network of health care service providers; University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, University of Maryland Global Campus, and University of Baltimore are exempt from bill (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB879 - Creates the Task Force to Improve Attendance and Reduce Chronic Absenteeism in Schools; task force must submit report to Governor and General Assembly by December 31, 2025 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1204 - Ace’s Law; requires that each time a student attempts or accomplishes an elopement (leaving a school campus without the permission of a responsible school staff member), the school must notify the student’s parent or guardian on the same day as the incident; bill applies to public schools, the Maryland School for the Blind, Maryland School for the Deaf, and nonpublic schools (takes July 1, 2025)

HB1316 - Requires the National Center for School Mental Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine to develop and publish a youth-centric technology and social media resource guide in time for the 2027-2028 school year (takes effect July 1, 2025)

SB9 - Requires private nonprofit institutions of higher education to submit semi-annual letters of intent to the Maryland Higher Education Commission identifying new graduate-level programs each plan to propose within the next six months to two years, aligning with the process required of public four-year institutions (takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

ELECTIONS

HB41 / SB267 - Expands by a month the time period prior to presidential and gubernatorial general elections during which a petition to form a new political party, or any additional signatures to such a petition, may not be filed (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB75 / SB262 - Extends from 45 to 90 days after a resolution is passed to set date for a special election for vacant county council or executive positions; extends from 14 to 30 days ahead of a special election for vacant county council or executive positions when a local election board must send vote-by-mail ballots (takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

HB199 / SB257 - Expands timeframe state Board of Elections must send written communication to voters on permanent absentee ballot list to confirm address and method to receive ballot from 90 to 120 days before an election (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB412 / SB337 - Requires each local board of elections to at least 48 hours in advance of each open meeting, make publicly available on its website the meeting agenda including materials that will be voted on at the meeting, unless the meeting is being held due to an emergency, natural disaster, or other unanticipated situation; boards must provide live video streaming of open meetings (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB562 / SB352 - Reduces number of members of Baltimore County Republican Party Central Committee elected from each councilmanic district from four to three; alters number of Baltimore County Democratic Party Central Committee that must come each legislative district (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB586 - Allows public school students who serve as election judges to earn hours toward the service-learning requirement for graduation under State Board of Education regulations and receive the applicable election judge compensation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB945 / SB645 - Sets 2026 Gubernatorial Primary Election Day as June 23rd, 2026 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB983 / SB685 - Establishes a Language Assistance Program in which the State Board of Elections (SBE) must identify counties in which there is a significant need for language assistance for voters in languages other than English; SBE must publish and maintain on its website a list of the local boards that must provide language assistance under the program by January 1, 2026 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

EMPLOYMENT/LABOR

HB15 / SB144 - Maryland Limited Worker Cooperative Association Act; allows a limited liability company (LLC) to become a limited worker cooperative association (LWCA) (takes effect October 1, 2026)

HB92 / SB263 - Extends from 90 days to 4 years the timeframe an individual who has held a heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractor license may apply for a license restoration after expiration (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB176 / SB26 - Davis Martinez Public Employee Safety & Health Act; creates a Public Employees’ Safety and Health Unit within the Maryland Department of Labor; subjects public bodies to existing penalties and notice and reporting requirements under the Maryland Occupational Safety & Health program (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB345 / SB174 - Enters Maryland into the Interstate Social Work Licensure Compact establishing specified procedures and requirements for a social worker to practice under a “multistate license” in a member state; bill is contingent on similar legislation being enacted in six other states (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB367 / SB72 - Prohibits a health occupations board from requiring an applicant to provide additional evidence of English proficiency if the individual holds a valid, unrestricted license, certification, or registration from another state that requires such evidence (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB459 / SB374 - James “Jimmy” Malone Act; requires a county that offers a employee health benefit plan to provide to each firefighter employed by the county coverage for preventive cancer screenings in accordance with the latest screening guidelines issued by the International Association of Fire Fighters (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB482 - Requires licensing agencies to provide upon request guidance as to whether a person’s criminal record would prevent them from being able to be licensed (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB492 / SB995 - Authorizes Frederick County Director of Human Resources to request State and national criminal history records checks for a prospective or current employee or volunteer of the county (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB502 - Establishes the Office of Disability Employment Advancement and Policy in the Maryland Department of Disabilities to, among other things, implement the Maryland as a Model Employer Initiative (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB599 / SB373 - Proposed amendment to Maryland state constitution that requires Governor to include in annual budget money to pay for collective bargaining agreements or binding arbitration between state and unions representing the BWI-Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue Department; proposed amendment will be put to voters on 2026 general election ballot (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB723 / SB749 - Requires Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners to issue a license to a dentist or dental hygienist licensed in another state within 15 business days after receiving the applicant’s completed application if the applicant otherwise meets the requirements for licensure (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025) Read more: Maryland governor signs bill aimed at connecting fired federal workers with jobs

HB745 - Requires the Maryland State Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists to issue a behavior analyst license within 30 days after receiving a completed application from a qualified applicant; if an applicant submits an incomplete application but is determined to meet licensure requirements based on additional information submitted, the board must issue a license within 50 days of receiving the additional information (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB819 / SB653 - Allows Maryland Stadium Authority, Morgan State University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and Baltimore City Community College to offer employee stock ownership program (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB861 - Requires transportation network companies to provide its operators a weekly fare and earnings summary (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB887 / SB51 - Changes requirements for certified public accountants licensed in other states to practice in Maryland (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB888 - Allows an individual seeking an initial teacher certificate to fulfill their portfolio-based assessment from a nationally accredited teacher preparation program (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB972 / SB680 - Lowers clock hour requirements as part of renewal of a license to be a real estate broker or salesperson (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1021 - Prohibits the State Commission of Real Estate Appraisers, Appraisal Management Companies, and Home Inspectors from requiring an applicant for a real estate appraiser or certification as a residential real estate appraiser to hold a bachelor’s degree or higher (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1080 - Allows county or municipal governments to provide disaster service leave with pay to employees (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1126 - Creates the Child Support Arrearage to Work Pilot Program to connect individuals who are unemployed and in arrears under a child support order with employment opportunities in the state, including in state government (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1223 / SB617 - Creates a limited license specific to providing “eyelash extension services” issued by the State Board of Cosmetologists and expands the definition of “provide esthetic services” to also include providing eyelash extension services (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1294 - Treats ‘earned wage access’ products as loans; establishes new rules for the acceptance of “tips” in connection with the provision of earned wage access products and other credit (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1424 - Protect Our Federal Workers Act; expands state funds that can be used to provide financial assistance to former federal employees; expands eligibility for those funds and loan forgiveness (takes effect upon Governor’s signature) Read more: Maryland lawmakers pass protections for laid off federal workers

HB1503 - Delays start of paid family and medical leave to 2028 (takes effect July 1, 2026) Read more: Lawmakers push back start of Maryland paid family leave

HB1547 - Requires the State Board of Barbers and the State Board of Cosmetologists to require an applicant to complete one hour of training in domestic violence awareness as a qualification for licensure (takes effect January 1, 2026)

ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT

HB4 / SB120 - alters provisions that prohibit unreasonable land use restrictions regarding the installation of solar power systems; specifies actions a community association can make in installing solar power systems in common areas of a development (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB61 - Requires regulations be adopted for the design and construction of parking lot solar canopies at school buildings (takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB84 / SB395 - Transportation and Climate Alignment Act of 2025; requires the Maryland Department of Transportation to include impact assessments and/or evaluations of the greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled associated with major highway expansion capacity projects and major capital projects; and implement multimodal transportation programs to offset GHG emissions associated with major highway expansion capacity project (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB121 / SB37 - Utility Transparency & Accountability Act; requires each electric utility to submit a report to the Public Service Commission by February 1 each year containing information of all recorded votes cast by the electric company and all votes cast by a State affiliate of the electric company if the electric company itself does not vote on the matter (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB270 / SB116 - Requires the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Energy Administration, and University of Maryland School of Business, in coordination with the Department of Legislative Services, to conduct an analysis of the likely environmental, energy, and economic impacts of data center development in the state; analysis to be submitted by September 1, 2026 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB277 / SB96 - Requires beginning on October 1, 2025, with specified exceptions, that at least one “water bottle filling station” or a combined water bottle filling station and drinking fountain be installed in all new construction at each location where a drinking fountain is required under the current version of the International Plumbing Code (IPC); be installed in any building undergoing a renovation if the installation of a drinking fountain is required under the current version of IPC (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB506 - Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act; makes changes regenerative practices and traditions, and healthy soils; finfish harvested and processed by ike jime; water quality monitoring; fishery management plans; aquaculture leases; water quality trading; and stream and floodplain restoration project requirements (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1035 / SB937 - Next Generation Energy Act; gives ratepayers two rebates on utility bills during state fiscal year 2026; ends renewable energy subsidies for trash incineration; increases requirements for utilities to justify new spending on natural gas pipelines; prohibits utilities from raising rates to pay for specified costs (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB1036 / SB931 - Renewable Energy Certainty Act; sets state requirements for solar energy developments; prohibits local governments from taking specified actions to block solar energy developments (takes effect July 1, 2025) Read more: Baltimore County solar farm vote delayed after state bill

HB1111 - Makes solar energy generating systems located on or over a water retention pond or quarry currently or previously designated for industrial use eligible for Small Solar Energy Generating System Incentive Program (takes effect July 1, 2025)

ESTATES/TRUSTS

HB27 / SB19 - Repeals specific rates and sources of payment established for trustee commissions in instances where the trustee compensation amount and source of payment is not established by the trust or any valid agreement and the trustee is not a financial institution or Maryland attorney that is authorized to charge certain increased compensation rates; establishes that, in such instances, a trustee is entitled to compensation that is reasonable under the circumstances, distributed evenly from trust income and principal (take effect October 1, 2025)

HB88 / SB158 - Establishes methods by which notice can be given under the Maryland Trust Decanting Act (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB146 / SB126 - Authorizes a trustee of a trust to resign, without having to seek court approval, provided that at least 30 days’ notice is given to qualified beneficiaries of the trust, the settlor of the trust, and all co-trustees (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB261 / SB110 - Places unpaid child support after family allowances and before taxes due by the decedent in priorities of an estate of a decedent with insufficient assets to pay all claims in full (takes effect October 1, 2025)

GAMING

HB328 / SB541 - Adds fraternal organizations to those the State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency may issue a license to for instant ticket lottery machines or pull tab machines (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB618 - Allows individuals to buy subscriptions to play lottery games through Maryland Lottery with devices such as computers or smartphones (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB633 / SB667 - Alters definition of a slot machine to exclude skills-based devices that give out cumulative awards that do not exceed a minimal wholesale value of $599 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

GUNS

HEALTH

HB3 / SB47 - makes various revisions to state board of physical therapy examiners, including the definition of a physical therapist assistant (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB19 / SB216 - Building Opportunities for Nurses Act of 2025; expands eligibility for loan assistance repayment program for nurses and nursing staff; authorizes an applicant for an registered nurse license to satisfactorily complete and meet all requirements for a diploma or degree from specified entry-level registered nursing education programs (takes effect June 1, 2025, October 1, 2025)

HB43 / SB1005 - Authorizes the Board of Public Works to make grants to counties, municipal corporations, and nonprofit organizations for the acquisition of land for the construction or use of a federally qualified health center (FQHC) as part of the FQHC Grant Program (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB65 - Makes May 8th Community Health Worker Appreciation Day in Maryland (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB170 / SB213 - Extends the Maternal & Child Health Population Health Improvement Fund through 2027 (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB265 / SB456 - Adds part-time dentists and dental hygienists to those eligible for Maryland Dent-Care program (takes July 1, 2025)

HB268 / SB981 - Prohibits a hospital from filing a civil action to collect debt against a patient under specified circumstances and increases the number of days, from 180 to 240, before interest payments on “medical debt” may be assessed or a hospital is authorized to take civil action to collect debt (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB420 / SB459 - Replaces the term “auto-injectable epinephrine” with “emergency use epinephrine” for official use (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB421 / SB36 - Repeals prohibition of using 911 Trust Fund to support 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline; prohibits 911 Trust Fund from being used for costs that solely support 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB424 / SB357 - Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for All Marylanders Now Act; allowing Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set upper payment limits on drugs (takes effect October 1, 2025) Read more: Maryland may soon be able to limit what private insurance plans will pay for some drugs

HB428 / SB349 - Prohibits the creation of a lien on owner-occupied residential property by contract or as a result of a breach of contract for the payment of medical debt (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB593 / SB369 - Raymono A. Russell Act; requires libraries by January 1, 2026 to have automated external defibrillators in public areas (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB664 - Allows Maryland Board of Nursing to deny a license to an midwife applicant, reprimand a licensee, place a licensee on probation, or suspend or revoke a license if the applicant or licensee violates any one of 28 specified disciplinary grounds (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB728 / SB495 - Includes in authorized use of opioid restitution funds paying operating and personnel costs of the Opioids Enforcement Unit in the Maryland Attorney General’s office (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB729 / SB594 - Allows state Opioid Restitution Fund to cover opioid overdose response training and programs to address racial and socioeconomic disparities in access to prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery services (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB757 / SB859 - Increases amount Governor must include in annual state budget for the Professional and Volunteer Firefighter Innovative Cancer Screening Technologies Program from $500-thousand to $1-million (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB783 - Expands the scope of required training for individuals licensed or certified by a health occupations board to include implicit bias and structural racism (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB798 / SB589 - Requires the Maryland Office of Overdose Response to develop and maintain an interactive dashboard on Opioid Restitution Fund spending to share prescription opioid-related settlement information with the public (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB838 / SB854 - Specifies the practice of direct-entry midwifery is independent and does not require oversight by another health care practitioner (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB930 / SB848 - Establishes the Public Health Abortion Grant Program to provide grants to improve access to abortion care clinical services (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB962 / SB696 - Requires the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that a “pediatric hospital overstay patient” is transferred to and treated in the least restrictive setting when clinically indicated and when possible (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB970 / SB646 - Prohibits health insurers from imposing a step therapy or fail-first protocol for insulin or an insulin analog that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and used to treat Type 1, Type 2, or gestational diabetes (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB1004 / SB748 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to incorporate into relevant public health outreach information for health care providers on treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and increase public understanding and awareness of early treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1020 - Fair Medical Debt Reporting Act; prohibits a consumer reporting agency from including certain information related to medical debt in a consumer report; prohibits using medical debt information included in a consumer report to make a determination regarding creditworthiness; prohibits a person (or the person’s agent or assignee) whose primary business is providing medical services, products, or devices from disclosing any portion of a medical debt to a consumer reporting agency (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1100 / SB684 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to create a graphic data dashboard that includes age-adjusted health disparity data disaggregated by race, ethnicity, and gender; must include information on health insurance access, cardiovascular disease, chronic disease, mental health and substance use, cancer, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infection, and body mass index (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1131 - Establishes the Buprenorphine Training Grant Program to assist a county with offsetting the cost of training paramedics to administer buprenorphine (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1251 - Doula and Birth Policy Transparency Act; requires a hospital that provides obstetric care to adopt a “doula” policy, an informed consent policy for “significant medical intervention” for the birthing parent, and a transfer acceptance policy by January 1, 2026 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1310 - Authorizes an out-of-state pharmacy to participate in Maryland’s Prescription Drug Repository Program (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1380 / SB676 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to adopt regulations establishing minimum perinatal care standards that meet or exceed the Maryland Perinatal System Standards for each hospital that provides obstetrical services and freestanding birthing centers by October 1, 2026 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1440 - Requires a circuit courthouse that is constructed or undergoes a major renovation project on or after October 1, 2025 to maintain on its premises a private lactation room (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1510 - Requires notice about the destruction of a medical record or laboratory or x-ray report be made by first-class mail or e-mail, rather than by both methods (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HISTORY

HB964 - Establishes the Task Force on the Displacement of Residents of Emory Grove, staffed by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights, to study the urban renewal program carried out from 1960 through 1985 that caused the displacement of residents of Emory Grove and offer possible remedies for those who were displaced; interim report is due to county executive and council by December 15, 2025 (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB1010 - Allows grants and donations be made to the African American Heritage Preservation Grant Fund of the Maryland Historical Trust; allows for the grant/donation funding to be used to award grants for preserving or sharing African American history or culture in the state (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HOUSING

HB59 / SB192 - Makes various changes to state tax sale laws including redemption payments, and the redemption rate, for owner-occupied residential property; and eligibility for the Homeowner Protection Program (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB124 / SB160 - Requires that prior to assigning a contract of sale for residential property, a wholesale seller must provide written disclosure whether the wholesale seller holds an equitable interest in the property and may not be able to convey title to the property; establishes penalties for violations (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB273 - Prohibits a landlord for residential leases from charging a penalty for the late payment of rent that exceeds 5% of the amount of unpaid rent due for the rental period for which the payment was delinquent (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB390 / SB327 - Authorizes county governments to exempt property used for rental housing from the county property tax if the property owner maintains at least 25% of the rental housing units as affordable dwelling units and enters into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the county government (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB767 - Tenant Recovery Possessions Act; establishes additional requirements related to notice and the storage of a tenant’s property; establishes civil remedies for a tenant if a landlord is in violation of the bill’s provisions (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB785 - Generally prohibits the governing documents of a housing co-op or condo or homeowners association from restricting the establishment or operation of a family child care home (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB796 / SB566 - Increases from $300 to $450 the filing fee that must accompany an order to docket or a complaint to foreclose a mortgage or deed of trust on residential property (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB872 / SB606 - Specifies that a tenant’s right of first refusal does not apply to several circumstances including the transfer of a title to a family member of the owner, business entity wholly owned by the owner, or through a court order (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1018 / SB689 - Requires banking institutions, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to include a provision in all “conventional home mortgage loans” allowing existing borrowers to purchase the property interest of other borrowers in the event of a divorce (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1076 - Requires a landlord to provide specified notice before entering a leased premises, subject to limited exception; adds provisions for a tenant to seek injunctive relief or damages for a landlord’s violation of the bill’s provisions (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1152 / SB896 - Pet Policy Transparency Act; requires landlords of any residential rental property provide a link to the property’s pet policy on the property’s website; must state any breed and weight restrictions, required fees, limit on the number of pets allowed in a unit, vaccination requirements, liability insurance requirements, and any additional requirements for pet owners imposed by the landlord (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1193 - Maryland Housing Data Transparency Act; requires each county with at least 150,000 residents to report to the Maryland Department of Planning, quarterly, beginning January 1, 2027, specified information relating to building or development permits that include a residential housing component (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1367 - Establishes a civil penalty of up to $50-thousand for the falsification of information submitted in a verified report of the result of lead-contaminated dust testing as part of Reduction of Lead Risk in Housing regulation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1466 / SB891 - Establishes a State policy to promote and encourage the creation of accessory dwelling units on land with a single-family detached dwelling unit as the primary dwelling unit (takes effect October 1, 2025)

IMMIGRATION STATUS

HB755 / SB540 - Prohibits housing co-ops and condo or homeowners associations from requiring sensitive information as a condition for access or use of a recreational common area; sensitive information includes Social Security or Taxpayer Identification numbers, birth certificate, citizenship or immigration status, or ethnic, national, or racial origin (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1222 - Maryland Values Act; prevents residents personal data from being used for immigration enforcement; prevents immigration agents from entering specified ‘sensitive locations’ without a warrant (takes effect June 1, 2025) Read more: In final hours, Maryland lawmakers pass energy, education, and immigration bills

INSURANCE

HB11 / SB902 - Expands deadline for health insurers regarding referrals for nonparticipating specialists and nonphysicians (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB100 / SB102 - Adds Resilience Authority to list of public entities for purposes of insurance pooling (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB297 / SB5 - Makes subsidies permanent for people aged 18-37 that buy health insurance on the state marketplace and make up to 400% of the federal poverty level (takes effect July 1, 2025) Read more: Bill helping young Marylanders pay for health insurance passes major legislative hurdles

HB553 / SB94 - Requires Medicaid in Maryland starting January 1, 2026 to provide coverage for self-measured blood pressure monitoring to patients who are are pregnant, postpartum, or have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease, or a cardiometabolic disease (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB666 / SB60 - Requires health insurers in Maryland starting January 1, 2026 to cover calcium score testing (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB820 - Requires health insurers and pharmacy benefits managers to report whether artificial intelligence algorithms were used to make adverse decisions in mandated quarterly reports (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB848 / SB474 - Requires that beginning on June 1, 2025, a written notice from a health insurer announcing an adverse or grievance decision must include a unique identifier of the person who made the decision; requires that beginning on October 1, 2025 a written notice from a health insurer announcing an adverse or grievance decision must include statement saying member can file an appeal and include information on how to file an appeal (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB869 / SB372 - Preserve Telehealth Act of 2025; makes permanent requirements that health insurers cover telehealth visits (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB936 - Requires health insurers to send notice of cancellation or nonrenewal of coverage of a small employer plan by electronic means in addition to written notice; notice must include information on additional health benefit coverage options, including continuation of coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, if available, and plans available through the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB939 / SB674 - Establishes the Maryland Collaborative to Advance Implementation of Coverage of Over-the-Counter Birth Control; must submit interim report to Governor and General Assembly by January 1, 2026 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB970 / SB646 - Prohibits health insurers from imposing a step therapy or fail-first protocol for insulin or an insulin analog that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and used to treat Type 1, Type 2, or gestational diabetes (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB974 - Requires Maryland Insurance Commissioner to enforce requirement that each health insurer provide coverage for specified preventive services without cost-sharing requirements (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB1007 / SB757 - Genetic Testing Protection Act; prevents providers of life or disability insurance from denying coverage due to genetic testing results (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1069 - Prohibits insurers from selling, delivering, or issuing a health or life insurance policy that contains a clause purporting to reserve sole discretion to the insurer to interpret the terms of the policy (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1086 - Bans health insurers from placing time limits on how long a procedure or surgery takes for the insurer to cover anesthesia for the procedure or surgery (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB1087 / SB921 - Prohibits health insurers from imposing a step therapy or fail-first protocol for a prescription drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is prescribed to treat a symptom or side effect of stage four advanced metastatic cancer (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB1148 - Prohibits an insurer from denying coverage for homeowner’s or renter’s insurance based on a prior lapse in coverage of the applicant if the lapse in coverage was due to the choice of the applicant and not due to losses incurred by, or the claims history of, the applicant (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1243 / SB975 - Prohibits health insurers from denying coverage for a covered specialty drug administered or dispensed by a provider unless the drug fails to satisfy medical necessity criteria; specialty drug is defined as one that is prescribed for an individual with a complex, chronic, or rare medical condition, costs $600 or more for up to a 30-day supply, is not typically stocked at retail pharmacies, and requires either a difficult or unusual process of delivering the drug to the patient (takes effect January 1, 2026)

HB1292 - Alters time period by which a carrier must update its online provider directory after notification from a participating provider of a change in the applicable information from within 15 working days to within 2 working days; a dental carrier must update such information within 15 working days (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1301 - Prohibits health insurers and the Maryland Children’s Health Program from requiring prior authorization for a transfer to a “special pediatric hospital’ (takes effect January 1, 2026)

LGBTQ+

HB1045 - Alters definition of “legally protected health care” and “sensitive health services” to include gender-affirming care with respect to disclosure of information regarding sensitive health services (takes effect June 1, 2025)

MENTAL HEALTH

HB32 / SB43 - Requires the Maryland Department of Health establish a forensic review board at each facility that has persons committed as not criminally responsible; boards are responsible for reviewing and determining whether to recommend to a court a committed person is eligible for discharge or conditional release, with or without proposed conditions (takes effect October 1, 2025)

MILITARY

HB181 / SB255 - Allows Adjutant General of Maryland Military Department (National Guard & Air National Guard) to choose chief of staff and aides instead of Governor; establishes chief of staff and aides serve at pleasure of Adjutant General and not Governor (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB228 / SB246 - Allows money from Maryland Veterans Trust to be used to assist members of the Maryland National Guard and their families (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB448 / SB275 - Modernization of Military Laws Act; expands eligibility for burial in a State veterans’ cemetery and access to certain housing and employment privileges and protections (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB455 / SB85 - Braille Flag Memorial Act of 2025; requires the Department of Veterans and Military Families to designate a location for an “American braille tactile flag” to be placed on one or more State veterans’ cemeteries (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB699 / SB491 - Makes veterans who have a ‘discharge that is less than honorable’ eligible for all related state benefits (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1443 / SB872 - Families Serve Act; allows counties and municipalities to grant hiring and promotion preferences to eligible veterans, their spouses, and surviving spouses of deceased eligible veterans (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB32 - Establishes specific requirements in tenant holding over actions if the landlord or the landlord’s spouse is on active duty with the U.S. Military; in applicable actions under the bill, the District Court must order in the summons for the tenant, assignee, or subtenant to appear before the court no later than 45 days after the date the landlord makes a complaint to repossess the property (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB48 - Authorizes the Department of General Services to include a notation on an identification card indicating the holder is a veteran (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB67 - Authorizes each health occupations board to establish a process to include a notation of an individual’s veteran status on a license, certificate, registration, or public profile (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB89 - Authorizes the Maryland Department of the Environment to establish a process for boards under its direction to include a notation of an individual’s veteran status on a professional license or certificate (takes effect October 1, 2025)

OUTDOORS

HB40 / SB258 - Increases fees for senior sport fishing licenses, angler’s licenses, and trout stamps; repeals the trout stamp exemption for senior sport fishing licensees (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB446 / SB186 - Requires Maryland Department of Natural Resources to create pilot program to curb spread of invasive blue catfish in Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries (takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

HB857 - Allows licensed hunters to pursue and kill deer they’ve wounded after legal hunting hours; permits use of lighting equipment in pursuit of wounded deer (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB894 / SB946 - Allows Secretary of Natural Resources to issue permits for the incidental taking of Indiana bats, northern long-eared bats, tri-colored bats, and eastern small-footed bats for conservation purposes (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1322 / SB1028 - Matthew’s Law; prohibits a person from operating a gasoline-powered vessel manufactured after July 31, 2007, on the waters of the State unless the vessel has carbon monoxide warning labels affixed in conspicuous locations in the vicinity of both the rear and steering area of the vessel (takes effect October 1, 2025)

PUBLIC SAFETY

HB1 - See Someone Save Someone Act; requires Maryland Department of Transportation to develop or identify and implement curriculum on identifying and reporting human trafficking (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB22 / SB84 - Requires the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to conduct an annual study on the location of individuals before and following incarceration in a State correctional facility; first report due October 1, 2026 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB39 / SB356 - Repeals misdemeanor crime and penalties for knowingly transferring or attempting to transfer HIV to another (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB89 / SB152 - Establishes that each animal harmed in a crime against animals is a separate offense; establishes related sentencing requirements (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB179 / SB11 - Organized Retail Theft Act of 2025; creates felony offense of organized retail theft of property valuing over $1500; establishes related penalties (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB222 / SB175 - Prohibits the sale, transfer, or distribution of non-arc-resistant jacketed corrugated stainless steel tubing; a person who violates this prohibition is subject to a civil penalty of up to $1-thousand

HB236 / SB92 - Expands criminal harassment laws regarding visual surveillance of another person’s property; expands ability of peace orders to remove or reposition devices used for visual surveillance (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB241 / SB142 - Allows a spouse, who is alleged victim, to disclose confidential communications between spouses in a criminal trial where one spouse is accused of a crime against the other; specifies spouse is not compelled to testify confidential communication (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB246 / SB205 - Expands definition of ‘health practitioner’ relating to who is required to report alleged abuse to Adult Protective Services (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB249 / SB125 - Prohibits local governments from enforcing existing laws that cap the amount of calls for emergency services to rental properties (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB259 / SB202 - Requires a DNA sample be taken from those convicted of a felony, fourth-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle and sentenced to imprisonment; requires a DNA sample be taken from individuals required to register as a sex offender at the time of registration as a sex offender (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB260 / SB1009 - Reduces penalties for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and the delivery or sale of drug paraphernalia to up to one year of prison and $1,000 maximum fine; repeals offense of using controlled paraphernalia to administer a controlled dangerous substance (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB302 - Adds adult protective services workers and child welfare caseworkers to list of occupations that state’s attorneys must conduct a review and issue recommendations of criminal allegations before any criminal charges can be filed (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB309 / SB326 - Prohibits, with specified exceptions, the disclosure of the contents of any written or oral communication regarding a peer support interaction by a “peer support specialist” or a peer support program participant provided for a law enforcement agency (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB437 / SB348 - Expands prohibition on procuring another person to conduct visual surveillance with prurient intent of an individual by adding a residence and another place of private use or accommodation to the list of protected locations in the definition of a private place (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB438 / SB581 - Buddy’s Law; increases the maximum amount of compensatory damages from $10-thousand to $25-thousand that may be awarded to the owner of a pet from a person who tortiously causes an injury to or the death of a pet (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB445 / SB81 - Prohibits a person from gaining unauthorized access to a public safety answering point (such as 911 call center) with the intent to interrupt or impair its functioning; sets penalties for convictions (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB513 / SB375 - Beginning January 1, 2027, prohibiting a person who keeps roosters that are maintained individually from using an enclosure or tether to constrain its movements (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB542 / SB347 - Allows local department of social services to request assistance from federal officers in investigations of alleged vulnerable adults; prohibits disclosure of whether a person applied for or receives social or child welfare services, cash assistance, food stamps, or medical assistance discovered in the course of an official investigation except in specified circumstances (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB616 / SB421 - Extends statute of limitations for the crime of destroying funerary objects and cemetery elements from one to three years (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB674 - Establishes felony crime of dismembering or burying human remains to conceal a crime; creates related penalties (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB786 - Allows the Appellate Court of Maryland to hold sessions at secondary and postsecondary educational institutions in the state (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB853 - Maryland Second Look Act; allows individuals who have been imprisoned at least 20 years for crimes committed when they were between the ages of 18 and 25 to file a motion to reduce their sentence; does not apply to those who were sentenced to life in prison without parole or sex offenders (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB860 - Prohibits ‘common carriers - including bus drivers, taxi and rideshare drivers, and train operators - from damaging public infrastructure including bridges and highways that necessitates its closure; allows state to bring action against violators (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB929 / SB721 - Allows protective orders to be made permanent if respondent consents (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB943 / SB334 - Creates felony crime of malicious or fraudulent burning that results in death or serious physical injury of a firefighter; establishes penalties for crime (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1123 - Removes Governor from process in granting medical parole to incarcerated individuals; allows medical parole to be granted at any point in an incarcerated individual’s sentence; makes any incarcerated individual who is 60 years old, has served at least 20 years of their sentence, and has not had a major disciplinary infraction in the past three years automatically considered for medical parole (takes effect October, 1, 2025)

HB1191 / SB548 - Establishes numerous factors in statute that courts may consider in determining what legal custody and physical custody is in the best interest of a child (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1209 - Requires Maryland Secretary of Human Services or local director to report within 30 days information about the death of a child in foster care who died from suspected maltreatment (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB46 - Speeds up process for a sworn affidavit to be granted for a homeowner to evict a squatter from their property (takes effect October 1, 2025)

SB80 - Increases penalties for crime of animal abuse or neglect that ends with death or necessary euthanasia of a domestic animal or livestock to include mandatory psychological counseling and a ban on owning an animal for a period of time determined by a court (takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

TAXES

HB603 / SB663 - Allows Maryland Comptroller’s office to send via email notices to employers about which of their workers qualify for earned income tax credits (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB634 / SB295 - Maryland Fair Taxation for Justice-Involved Individuals; establishes an Income Tax Reconciliation Program to allow individuals who are unable to file a state income tax return while incarcerated to establish installment payment plans and receive a waiver of accrued interest and penalties for tax years 2025 through 2029 (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB790 - Requires county governments to include in property tax bills an insert that says “If you would like to pay your property taxes in monthly installments, you may be eligible to enroll in an installment payment plan” (takes effect May 1, 2027)

HB910 / SB911 - Increases property tax exemptions for blind individuals or their surviving spouses from $15-thousand to $40-thousand (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB1200 / SB502 - Expands the local option property tax credit for disabled or fallen law enforcement officers or rescue workers by granting eligibility to correctional and judicial officers (takes effect June 1, 2025)

TRANSPORTATION

HB375 / SB392 - Jay’s Law; authorizes a person to ride a bicycle, play vehicle, or unicycle on a sidewalk or sidewalk area unless prohibited by local ordinance; when riding a bicycle, play vehicle, or unicycle on a sidewalk or sidewalk area or in or through a crosswalk, a person must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian or an individual riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB450 - Requires Maryland Transit Administration to automatically renew the Disability Reduced Fare Program certification of an enrollee who is permanently disabled (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB527 - Requires the Maryland Transit Administration to offer free ridership to anyone living within a quarter-mile of the Purple Line track free ridership during its first month of operation; create promotional materials for businesses within a quarter-mile of the Purple Line track during its first three months of operation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB628 - Requires the State Highway Administration to prioritize sidewalk and bicycle pathways projects that are, or are adjacent to, highways that are subject to

a complete streets policy or another similar Vision Zero program; allows SHA to fully fund the acquisition of necessary rights-of-way in areas determined to be a substantial public safety risk or significant impediment to pedestrian access (takes effect October 1, 2025)

VEHICLE OPERATION

HB18 / SB121 - Extends to June 30, 2028 the timeframe Montgomery & Prince George’s Counties can use automated noise abatement monitoring systems and issue tickets along state and local highways (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB182 / SB118 - Sets escalating fines for violation captured by speed cameras from $40 to $425 depending on the excessiveness of speeding (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB189 / SB187 - Disqualifies any commercial driver’s license holder caught driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher from driving a commercial motor vehicle for one year (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB191 / SB40 - Requires companies and police departments that tow and take abandoned vehicles into custody to electronically notify owners of the vehicle through Maryland Vehicle Administration (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB288 / SB210 - Increases the maximum duration - from 180 days to 300 days – of a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) emergency status determination (which allows MDTA to adopt temporary adjustments to tolls, fees, mileage rate ranges, pricing periods, toll zones, or other charges without meeting specified public notice and comment requirements) (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB313 / SB54 - Makes permanent a requirement for the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to make available specially designed vintage reproduction registration plates; MVA must charge an initial $100 and renewal fee of $25 for the vintage reproduction plates (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB343 / SB390 - Authorizes a technician employed by or under contract with an agency to sign a statement in a citation alleging a speed monitoring system violation and swear to or affirm for evidentiary reasons that a speed monitoring system violation occurred (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB349 / SB485 - Creates escalating penalties for speed camera violations on Maryland Route 210 in Prince George’s County; penalties range from $50 to $425, depending on the excessiveness of the speed violation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB388 - Requires Motor Vehicle Administration to assess 12 points against the driver’s license of anyone convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or impaired by alcohol, drugs or controlled dangerous substances (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB436 / SB707 - Repeals two-year limit on medical exemption for operating a vehicle with tinted windows (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB463 / SB471 - Replaces Motor Vehicle Administration’s alcohol and drug education program with a three-hour Roadway Safety Driving Education Program that includes eight instruction topics (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB470 / SB322 - Prohibits a person from advertising for, or promoting the sale of, an unlawful registration plate cover by falsely claiming that the registration plate cover is lawful in the State (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB516 / SB381 - Generally prohibits an agency that implements and operates a speed or red light camera program from accessing or using a recorded image or associated data without a warrant, subpoena, or court order unless the access or use is for an appropriate traffic enforcement purpose, subject to certain exceptions (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB528 / SB915 - Allows Baltimore County Police to enforce Maryland driving laws on private roads within the Queen Anne Village community in Owings Mills from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2028 (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB681 - Exempts those whose annual income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level from having their Maryland driver’s license suspended for delinquent child support payments (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB707 / SB618 - Eric’s ID Law; allows applicant for a license, identification card, or moped operator’s permit to indicate on the document that the applicant has a “nonapparent disability,” which includes developmental disabilities and intellectual disabilities (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB731 - Creates the Maryland Connectivity Coalition to improve wildlife habitats and reduce wildlife and motor vehicle collisions in the state (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB744 / SB590 - Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act; adds offenses that constitute aggressive driving including leaving roadway to avoid traffic control device, driving on left side of the roadway in no-passing zone, failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk, failure to stop at stop signs, making excessive noise, spinning or skidding wheels, and motorcycles operating between lanes of traffic or vehicles; expands reckless driving to include driving a vehicle at a speed of at least 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit; increases penalties for such offenses (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB913 - Increases from two to four the number of speed cameras placed along Interstate 83 in the city of Baltimore (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB988 - Authorizes placement of speed cameras along Maryland Route 200 (Intercounty Connector) in Montgomery County (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1173 - Authorizes the placement of speed cameras on highways in Montgomery County that have been identified as having a high risk for motor vehicle crashes that result in serious bodily injury or death (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1236 - Authorizes municipalities in Queen Anne’s County to decrease the maximum speed limit to not less than 15 miles per hour on a highway without performing an engineering and traffic investigation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1283 - Authorizes Charles County to regulate the operation of off-highway recreational vehicles, require owners of them register them with the county and pay an associated registration fee, and impose age restrictions on the operation of such vehicles (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1371 - Authorizes an individual who operates a rented vehicle to use an electronic credential showing a representation of a valid driver’s license instead of a physical driver’s license (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1375 - Authorizes a tow truck to display a portable variable message sign mounted on the truck while at the scene of a crash or a disabled vehicle; messaging sign must conform to the standards established by and display message approved for use by the State Highway Administration (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1464 - Establishes an alternative registration process for owner of five or more rental fleet vehicles and requires the Motor Vehicle Administration to issue distinctive registration plates for rental vehicles registered under the alternative process (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1465 - Requires the Maryland Transportation Authority to establish an installment payment plan program for a person who accumulates at least $300 in unpaid video tolls and civil penalties (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1481 - Establishes Adapted Vehicle Access Pilot Program in the Maryland Department of Disabilities to provide adapted vehicles to eligible individuals who do not qualify for other programs offered by MDOD; program must prioritize individuals who reside in areas with limited access to public transportation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

OTHER

HB42 / SB134 - Establishes a surcharge of $2 per ton (adjusted for inflation as specified) that applies to solid waste processed by a refuse disposal system in the State for final disposal; surcharge revenue is deposited into the Wasted Food Reduction and Diversion Fund within the Maryland Department of the Environment (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB74 - Allows for any legal notice that must be published publicly to be published in a digital publication where a print publication is unavailable (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB150 / SB252 - Allows Maryland State Department of Education to lower requirement for child care centers to have one staff member certified in first aid and CPR per 20 children to one for every 30 children (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB163 / SB79 - Allows Motor Vehicle Administration to issue out-of-state motor home and recreational vehicle permits for vehicle shows in Worcester County (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB230 / SB251 - Requires financial disclosure statements by state elected officials and candidates for state elected offices include name and address of any compensated employment (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB239 / SB184 - Specifies how Maryland Secretary of State can cancel registration of charitable organizations that fail to file specified reports; allows Secretary of State to suspend or waive late filing fees (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB258 / SB4 - Extends authority of West North Avenue Development Authority in the city of Baltimore to September 30, 2028; creates special fund to carry out purposes of authority (takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

HB286 / SB266 - Replaces the 12 “visions” that a local planning commission must implement through a local jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan with 8 “planning principles” (signed by Gov. Moore 4/8, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB323 / SB286 - Requires full legal name and date of birth of each party when registering a domestic partnership or obtaining a marriage license; requires for each domestic partnership registration filed with the register of wills to include the Social Security number of each party who has one (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB411 / SB764 - Designates chromite as the state mineral (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB443 - Alters baby food labeling requirement to replace the phrase “toxic heavy metal” with “toxic element” (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB469 / SB50 - Changes references under Anne Arundel County hotel tax from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Conference and Visitors Bureau to Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Inc. (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB508 / SB795 - Adds “packaged” and “repackaged” janitorial products to the list of janitorial products that a contractor on a maintenance contract with the State must purchase from Blind Industries and Services of Maryland (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB559 / SB544 - Requires wineries, breweries, and agrotourism establishments that sell food to provide a portable chemical toilet that is supplied with soap, water, and a method to dry hands; kept in sanitary condition; properly ventilated; and placed at least 25 feet from a well (takes effect June 1, 2025)

HB565 / SB371 - Requires State Board of Pharmacy to send renewal notices via email instead of first-class mail (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB580 / SB164 - Replaces references in Maryland code to Maryland State Firemen’s Association with Maryland State Firefighters Association; makes similar replacements for Disabled Firemen and Rescue Squadmen lists to Disabled Firefighters and Rescue Squad Person (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB593 / SB369 - Raymono A. Russell Act; requires libraries by January 1, 2026 to have automated external defibrillators in public areas (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB678 / SB358 - Requires Governor starting in fiscal year 2026 to include $450-thousand in state budget for Maryland Deaf Culture Digital Library (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB761 / SB665 - Adds virtual currency to items that are covered by Maryland Uniform Disposition of Abandoned Property Act (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB932 - Requires the Governor, within six months of taking the oath of office, to place all of the Governor’s interests in a blind trust except those exempted by the State Ethics Commission, or divest interests commission determines may pose a conflict of interest (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1145 - Establishes in Baltimore County that if an alcoholic beverages license application is denied, another license application for the same location may not be made for one year after the denial, and for two years after the second denial (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1171 - Establishes a process for the transfer of assets that are collateral for securing a mortgage, pledge, or security interest without the approval of stockholders; establishes certain exceptions to the process for the transfer of assets that are secured collateral without the approval of the stockholders (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1253 - Creates the Department of Social and Economic Mobility within the Executive Branch to replace the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs, the Office of Social Equity in the Maryland Cannabis Administration, and the Office of Minority Business Enterprises in the Maryland Department of Transportation (takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB1344 - Requires the Department of General Services to conduct an assessment of all facilities owned by the State and operated by the agencies supported by DGS to evaluate whether any is suitable to lease to a child care center (takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB1378 - Drops maximum payouts of what abuse survivors can receive from public institutions from $890-thousand to $400-thousand; from private institutions from $1.5 million to $700-thousand; caps for attorney fees at 20% for cases settled out of court and 25% for cases that go to trial - (takes effect June 1, 2025) Read more: Advocates urge Maryland Governor to veto bill limiting payouts to abuse survivors