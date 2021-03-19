Thank you for your interest in volunteering for WYPR! We look for individuals who are motivated, excellent communicators, well-organized, and enthusiastic about the station. By joining our volunteer community, you can meet people who share your interest in public radio, hobnob with WYPR's on-air personalities, and participate in life at the station. Sounds pretty great, right?!

But what do WYPR volunteers actually do? In short, volunteers assist WYPR staff at our station's offices and at fairs, festivals, and events in the Baltimore area. Volunteers play a central role at events. They are often the first face listeners attach to the station and are at the front line of our customer service teams. If you volunteer with WYPR, we place an immense amount of trust in you that you will reflect the core values of WYPR and NPR, vigilant in continuing our mission of unbiased and balanced news and information.

There are two ways to apply:

Click here to fill out a fast Google Form and upload your resume.



to fill out a fast Google Form and upload your resume. Or you can email events@wypr.org with the following information:

- A few sentences about why you love WYPR, and why you're interested in volunteering.

- A copy of your current resume.

- Two references.

- A contact in case of emergency.

We also expect all of our volunteers to be active WYPR members (an active member is someone who has made a gift to WYPR, in any amount, in the past 12 months). When you’re the face of the station at events, your main priority will be signing up new members, and it’s difficult to convince listeners to become members when you haven’t taken that step yet either. Additionally, listeners may ask if you’re a member, and we want you to be truthful when you respond, “Yes, of course!”

Once WYPR’s events department receives and reviews your application, you’ll be added to our volunteer email list. You can expect to receive an email about once a month outlining upcoming volunteer opportunities and station priorities. Since you’ll often be first in the know about upcoming events, feel free to share with your networks and friends. Our best volunteers are often our best advocates!

Volunteers' work helps keep the station running, and we greatly appreciate the generous contributions of time and effort to support our programming and outreach efforts.

Please note: volunteers must be at least 16 years of age.

For more information, please contact:

WYPR’s Events Department

Heidi Sheppard

hsheppard@wypr.org

410-235-1382