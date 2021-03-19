WYPR Mission Statement

The mission of Your Public Radio is to inform, connect and even challenge the listeners we serve in the metropolitan Baltimore area and the state of Maryland by broadcasting programs of intellectual integrity and cultural merit so as to provide an unbiased perspective of the events of today and to enrich the minds and spirits of our audience.

WYPR's principles and values

WYPR will remain fundamentally noncommercial in spirit and practice

WYPR will adhere to the highest standards of journalistic and artistic excellence

WYPR will deliver educational, informational, cultural, and entertainment programming as a public service to the broadest possible audiences

WYPR will operate under sound principles of fiscal planning, management and governance

WYPR will foster a positive working environment characterized by fairness, equality of opportunity.

WYPR Privacy Policy

WYPR Policy on Release of Financial Information

WYPR is obligated to disclose its annual information returns including form 990 and form 1065 for three proceeding years including schedule A of form 990. These documents will be available at 2216 North Charles Street during regular business hours (9am-5pm).

Members of the public who make a request to examine the organization's documents will be permitted to freely examine these documents and take notes. An employee of WYPR will remain present while the visitor examines the documents.

If a member of the public, while examining the documents, makes a request for copies, WYPR will charge $1.00 for the first and $.15 for each subsequent page as a copying charge. If a listener requests in writing, either by letter or by e-mail that copies be mailed to them, WYPR will write them back within 7 days requesting payment for copying and postage charges prior to mailing out the copies. Upon receipt of payment the copies will be mailed to the requestor. No charge for the copying will exceed $20.00.