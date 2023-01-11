General Assembly launches 90 days of lawmaking

The atmosphere in the State House resembled the first day of a new school year Wednesday, as the Maryland General Assembly convened its 445th annual legislative session. After two years of modifying traditions and routines because of the COVID-19 pandemic , even veteran lawmakers were visibly excited to be back to what so-far feels normal.

“We're back! We’re back! It's pretty amazing,” Senate President Bill Ferguson said after observing how crowded his chamber was. “First time in three years. This is what it should feel like.”

Meanwhile in the House of Delegates, Speaker Adrienne Jones told the new members — and reminded the veterans — what to expect.

“In Annapolis, and in this chamber, we get things done and we do it in decency and in order,” she said.

Jones highlighted one of her priority issues , filling a record number of vacant positions in state agencies. But the bulk of the work will begin on day two of this 90-day session.

