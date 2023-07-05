© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Administrative

WYPR Events

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
New/Next Film Festival, presented by 88.1 WYPR and taking place August 18-20 in Baltimore’s historic 5-screen Charles Theatre, teased its first lineup announcements today while launching all-access pass sales. Purchase tickets here.

Featured Events

PopGrass Festival feat. Letitia VanSant & Disco Grass at Ladew Gardens
WYPR and WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes returns to picturesque Ladew Gardens the morning of Sept. 23 for our 2023 PopGrass Fest, presented by Stages Music Arts.

The show features Letitia VanSant and her band and Disco Grass (members of Bumper Jacksons) performing a mix of half bluegrass/Americana songs and half bluegrass covers of pop songs from the 1970s to today!
WTMD's July First Thursday Festival
TMD’s First Thursday Festival continues at Canton Waterfront Park on July 6th! Michigander, The Heavy Heavy, Micah E. Wood
Community Calendar Events

Administrative