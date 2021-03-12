-
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
-
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
-
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…
-
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
-
The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police…
-
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…
-
A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
-
A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
-
NewsStudents at dozens of public schools in Maryland who get routine medical care through their schools have been unable to access that care during the…
-
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…