Last update February, 2019

WYPR is committed to protecting your privacy. Below you will find information about our commitment to ensuring the privacy of your personally identifiable information. Please read it carefully. If you have any questions, please send us an email at frontdesk@wypr.org or call during business hours at 1-410-235-1660.

When you visit the WYPR web site you may voluntarily supply certain personally identifiable information in connection with a contest or sweepstakes registration, subscription registration for email newsletters, requests for membership information, e-commerce transactions, contributions, comments and suggestions, and certain content submissions and community postings (i.e. forums or bulletin boards). Respect for the use of this information is one of our primary responsibilities.

WYPR does not rent or sell its member list. By station policy and by federal law WYPR does not trade or rent its list with any partisan group, political party, or party committee even if it is non-profit. WYPR uses a third party for the housing and processing of the data it exchanges.

The Direct Marketing Association (DMA) offers a Mail Preference Service that is designed to assist consumers in decreasing the amount of nonprofit or commercial mail they receive at home. For more information about this service, visithttp://www.the-dma.org/comsumers/consumerassistance.html or email them at customer@the-dma.org. When you engage in money-related transactions on the WYPR site, you will be asked for a credit card number.

All financial transactions take place only on secure servers. Your credit card information is saved on internal systems that are either not connected to the Internet or are protected by advanced firewalls separate from the computers that serve the WYPR public sites. This information is not made available to any third party and is considered completely confidential.

From time to time WYPR may need to change this policy. Any changes will be posted to this page as soon as reasonably possible, so please check this page periodically. By using this site, you signify your agreement to the terms and conditions of this WYPR Web Site Privacy Policy.

"WYPR",( "we", "us", or "our") is committed to maintaining your confidence and trust as it relates to the privacy of your information. Please read below and learn how we collect, protect, share and use your information as part of our technology platforms, including, without limitation, our websites, web pages, interactive features, applications, Twitter and Facebook pages, and Mobile Application ("Platforms").

QUICK GUIDE TO CONTENTS

INFORMATION COLLECTED ON OUR PLATFORMS

HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT

SHARING OF INFORMATION

INFORMATION WE RECEIVE FROM THIRD PARTIES

YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS, CHOICE AND ACCESS

ADVERTISING/BEHAVIORAL TARGETING; HOW TO OPT-OUT

CHILDREN

SECURITY OF YOUR INFORMATION

OTHER SITES

CONSENT TO PROCESSING AND TRANSFER OF INFORMATION

CHANGES

CONTACT US

1. INFORMATION COLLECTED ON OUR PLATFORMS

Information You Provide To Us

We or our service providers may collect Personal Information (information that can be used to identify you as an individual) such as your name, email, telephone number, home address, demographic information (such as zip code, age), or payment information (such as account or credit card number). The types of Personal Information collected may vary depending on your use of the features of the Platforms. For example, your credit card number and other payment related information may be collected in connection with your purchase of products and/or services through the Platforms. We post customer testimonials/video testimonials on our Platforms which may contain personally identifiable information. If we want to post a customer's name along with their testimonial, we obtain the customer's consent via email prior to posting the testimonial.

Information Collected Automatically

Usage Information. Whenever you visit or interact with the Platforms, we, as well as any third-party advertisers and/or service providers, may use a variety of technologies that automatically or passively collect information about how the Platforms are accessed and used ("Usage Information"). Usage Information may include browser type, device type, operating system, application version, the page served, the time, the preceding page views, and your use of features or applications on the Platforms, such as song history, interaction with friends and group activities. This information helps us keep our Platforms fresh and interesting to our visitors and allows us to tailor content to a visitor's interests.

Device Identifier We or our service providers automatically collect your IP address or other unique identifier ("Device Identifier") for the Device (computer, mobile phone, tablet or other device) you use to access the Platforms. A Device Identifier is a number that is assigned to your Device when you access a website or its servers, and our computers identify your Device by its Device Identifier. We may use a Device Identifier to, among other things, administer the Platforms, help diagnose problems with our servers, analyze trends, track users' web page movements, help identify you and your shopping cart, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.

Cookies; Pixel Tags The technologies used on the Platforms to collect Usage Information, including Device Identifiers, include but are not limited to: cookies (data files placed on a Device when it is used to visit the Platforms), mobile analytics software and pixel tags (transparent graphic image, sometimes called a web beacon or tracking beacon, placed on a web page or in an email, which indicates that a page or email has been viewed). Cookies may also be used to associate you with social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter and, if you so choose, enable interaction between your activities on the Platforms and your activities on such social networking sites We, or our vendors, may place cookies or similar files on your Device for security purposes, to facilitate site navigation and to personalize your experience while visiting our Platforms (such as allowing us to select which ads or offers are most likely to appeal to you, based on your interests, preferences, location, or demographic information). A pixel tag may tell your browser to get content from another server.

To learn how you may be able to reduce the number of cookies you receive from us, or delete cookies that have already been installed in your browser's cookie folder, please refer to your browser's help menu or other instructions related to your browser.

You can also learn more about cookies by visiting www.allaboutcookies.org which includes additional useful information on cookies and how to block cookies using different types of browser.

For more information on advertising using cookies and how to opt out of advertising cookies specifically, please see Advertising; How To Opt-Out below

2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We use the information we collect about and from you for a variety of business purposes such as to respond to your questions and requests; provide you with access to certain areas and features of the Platforms such as your favorite stations, your musical preferences, songs you have listened to, shared playlists and your interaction with other users; verify your identity; communicate with you about your account and activities on the Platforms and, in our discretion, changes to any WYPR policy; market research, Platform analytics and operations; tailor content, advertisements, and offers we serve you; improve the Platforms; comply with license obligations; and for purposes disclosed at the time you provide your Personal Information or otherwise with your consent. We may collect location based information about you to provide you with partners in your area and to tailor advertisements and offers we serve to you.

3. SHARING OF INFORMATION

Except as described here, we will not provide any of your Personal Information to any third parties without your specific consent. We may share non-Personal Information, such as aggregate data and Usage Information with third parties. We may also share your information as disclosed at the time you provide your information, as set forth in this Privacy Notice and in the following circumstances:

Third Parties Providing Services On Our Behalf We may share your Personal Information with third parties that perform functions on our behalf (or on behalf of our partners) such as service providers that host or operate our Platforms, analyze data, process transactions and payments, fulfill orders or provide customer service; advertisers; sponsors or other third parties that participate in or administer our promotions, contests, sweepstakes, surveys or provide marketing or promotional assistance and "powered by" partners or partners in co-branded sites. Your Personal Information may also be used by us or shared with our subsidiaries, affiliates, sponsors, partners, advertisers or other third parties to provide you with product information and promotional and other offers.

Your Agreement To Have Your Personal Information Shared While on our Platforms, you may have the opportunity to opt-in to receive information and/or marketing offers from someone else or to otherwise consent to the sharing of your information with a third party, including social networking sites such as Facebook or Twitter. If you agree to have your Personal Information shared, your Personal Information will be disclosed to the third party and the Personal Information you disclose will be subject to the privacy policy and business practices of that third party.

Business Transfers We may share your Personal Information with other entities and our affiliates primarily for business and operational purposes. In the event that WYPR is involved in a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization or sale of assets, your information may be sold or transferred as part of that transaction.

Legal Disclosure We may transfer and disclose your information to third parties to comply with a legal obligation; when we believe in good faith that the law or a governmental authority requires it; to verify or enforce our Terms of Use or other applicable policies; to address fraud, security or technical issues; to respond to an emergency; or otherwise to protect our rights or property or security of third parties, visitors to our Platforms or the public.

4. INFORMATION WE RECEIVE FROM THIRD PARTIES

We may receive information about you from third parties. For example, if you are on another website and you opt-in to receive information from WYPR, that website will submit to us your email address and other information about you so that we may contact you as requested. You may also choose to participate in a third party application or feature (such as one of our Facebook or Twitter applications or a similar application or feature on a third party website) through which you allow us to collect (or the third party to share) information about you, including Usage Information and Personal Information such as lists of your friends, "likes", comments you have shared, groups and location. Services like Facebook Connect give you the option to post information about your activities on our Platform to your profile page to share with others within your network. In addition, we may receive information about you if other users of a third party website give us access to their profiles and you are one of their "connections" or information about you is otherwise accessible through your "connections'" web page, profile page, or similar page on a social networking or other third party website or interactive service. We may also receive information about you from third party data providers. We may supplement the information we collect about you through the Platforms with such information from third parties in order to enhance our ability to serve you, to tailor our content to you and/or to offer you opportunities to purchase products or services that we believe may be of interest to you.

5. YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS, CHOICE AND ACCESS

You may always direct us not to share your Personal Information with third parties (other than our service providers), not to use your Personal Information to provide you with information or offers, or not to send you newsletters, emails or other communications by: (i) modifying your registered user information on the Platforms; (ii) sending us an email at membership@wypr.org(iii) contacting us by mail at WYPR, 2216 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, Md 21218 (iv) following the removal instructions in the communication that you receive. Your opt-out request will be processed within 30 days of the date on which we receive it.

6. ADVERTISING/BEHAVIORAL TARGETING; HOW TO OPT-OUT

We may use third party ad network providers to help present ads on the Platforms, as well as other service providers to evaluate and provide us with information about the use of the Platforms and viewing of our content. Such providers may place and access cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies on your Device to serve you ads or other content personalized to your interests which they infer from your browsing on the Platforms and other sites you have visited. In doing so, the provider collects or has access to non-Personal Information such as your Usage Information. The use of cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies by these providers is subject to their own privacy policies, not ours.

If you do not want to receive the benefits of targeted advertising, you may opt out of some network advertising programs that use your information by visiting the NAI Opt-Out Page. Please note that even if you choose to remove your information (opt out), you will still see advertisements while you're browsing online. However the advertisements you see may be less relevant to you and your interests. Additionally, many network advertising programs allow you to view and manage the interest categories they have compiled from your online browsing activities. These interest categories help determine the types of targeted advertisements you may receive. The NAI Opt-Out Page provides a tool that identifies its member companies that have cookies on your browser and provides a mechanism to opt out of receiving cookies from those companies. Please note that if you opt-out of targeted advertising, we may still track your visits to the Platforms for our own analytics, operations and security purposes.

Information Automatically Collected Through Technology

We and service providers working on our behalf automatically collect certain information about your computer or device and your interactions with our Services through access logs, cookies, pixel tags and other tracking technologies. Depending on which services you use and how you access them, the information collected automatically may include:

The Internet Protocol address (IP address) of the computer or device you used to access the WYPR Services or play podcasts or other media content downloaded through our Services.

The domain name of your Internet Service Provider.

The website, application, platform or service you visited before and after visiting an WYPR Service.

Search terms you enter using the WYPR Services or on a referring website.

Your approximate geographic location information (derived from request header information, such as your IP address) and/or more precise information about the specific location of your device if you have given NPR explicit consent to receive this information for an WYPRapplication on your mobile device.

The make, model, carrier and unique device identifier for your mobile device, the unique advertising identifier (for example, the Apple IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) or Google Advertising ID) that allows mobile applications running on your mobile device to gather data for purposes of serving targeted advertising or personalized or "interest-based" sponsorship credits, and other information about your computer or mobile device and its browser, operating system, settings and software.

Automobile make (for certain connected car platforms).

The dates, times, duration, and frequency of your interactions with our Services.

A list of files you download, listen to, view, email, text or otherwise share and other content preferences.

The amount of time spent listening to or viewing media files or pages.

Listening data collected both when you download and listen to podcasts or other media files. Listening data includes descriptions of the title, episodes, segments and sponsorship credits included in a podcast or other media file, time and date stamps for download and playback events (for example, when a file is downloaded and when playback of a particular segment or sponsorship credit starts, stops, is skipped or is paused), the mobile advertising identifier for your device (for example, the Apple IDFA or Google Advertising ID), session IDs and information about the device or platform used to download or play a particular file. The producers of any independently produced podcasts we distribute may also collect the same types of listening data subject to their own privacy policies, which may differ from ours.

Information about your interactions with our email messages, such as links you click on and whether you open or forward a message, the date and time of these interactions, and information about the computer or device you use to read emails.

Any errors you encountered during your use of our Services.

7. CHILDREN

We do not knowingly collect, use or disclose personally identifiable information from anyone under 13 years of age. If we determine upon collection that a user is under this age, we will not use or maintain his/her Personal Information without the parent/guardian's consent. If we become aware that we have unknowingly collected personally identifiable information from a child under the age of 13, we will make reasonable efforts to delete such information from our records.

8. SECURITY OF YOUR INFORMATION

We take information security seriously; however, no electronic data transmission or storage of information can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. Please note that we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information you transmit to us, and you use the Platforms and provide us with your information at your own risk.

9. OTHER SITES

The Platforms may contain links to other sites that we do not own or operate. This includes links from advertisers, sponsors and/or partners that may use our logo(s) as part of a co-branding or co-marketing agreement. We do not control, recommend or endorse and are not responsible for these sites or their content, products, services or privacy policies or practices. These other sites may send their own cookies to your Device, they may independently collect data or solicit Personal Information and may or may not have their own published privacy policies. You should also independently assess the authenticity of any site which appears or claims that it is one of our Platforms (including those linked to through an email or social networking page).

The Platforms may make available chat rooms, forums, message boards, and news groups. Remember that any information that you disclose in these areas becomes public information and is not subject to the provisions of this Privacy Notice.

10. CONSENT TO PROCESSING AND TRANSFER OF INFORMATION

The Platforms are governed by and operated in, and in accordance with the laws of, the United States, and are intended for the enjoyment of residents of the United States. Your Public Radio Corporation makes no representation that the Platforms are governed by or operated in accordance with the laws of any other nation. Given that we are an international business, our use of your information necessarily involves the transmission of data on an international basis. If you are located in the European Union, Canada or elsewhere outside of the United States, please be aware that information we collect may be transferred to and processed in the United States. By using the Platforms, or providing us with any information, you (a) acknowledge that the Platforms are subject to the laws of the United States, (b) consent to the collection, processing, maintenance and transfer of such information in and to the United States and other applicable territories in which the privacy laws may not be as comprehensive as or equivalent to those in the country where you reside and/or are a citizen, and (c) waive any claims that may arise under those laws.

11. CHANGES

We may update this Privacy Notice to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes we will notify you by email (sent to the e-mail address specified in your account) or by means of a notice on our Platforms prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

12. CONTACT US

If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Statement, the practices of the Platforms, or your experiences with the Platforms, please contact us at: 410-235-1660.

Notice to Users Outside the U.S.

Our Services are controlled and operated within the United States. If you access our Services outside of the United States, we may transfer the information collected from you to data centers outside of your home country or jurisdiction. In particular, your information may be transferred to and processed in the United States and other jurisdictions where we or our service providers operate, where data protection and other laws may not be equivalent to those in your jurisdiction. By using these Services, you agree that your information can be transferred to and used in the United States and in other jurisdictions where we or our service providers operate, as set forth in the Privacy Policy.

NOTICE TO EU RESIDENTS: Our handling of information about EU residents is governed by the NPR Privacy Notice for EU Residents, effective May 25, 2018. This Privacy Policy does not apply to EU residents.