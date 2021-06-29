Membership FAQs

What does it mean to be a WYPR member?

A WYPR member is anyone who has given a financial contribution in any amount in the past 12 months.

How can I become a WYPR member?

Simply make a donation! You can use our online donation form, mail a contribution to our station, or give us a call at 410-235-1705 and we can help you over the phone.

What is the minimum donation required to become a WYPR member?

There is no minimum donation required to be a member of WYPR! You can donate $5 or $500 and receive the same membership benefits. Our online donation form does require a minimum $5 donation in order to process the transaction, but we accept any amount via mail or in-person.

What is a sustaining member?

A sustaining member sets up a monthly contribution using bank account information or a credit card. This monthly donation stays active until the member reaches out to change or cancel their membership or until their payment method stops working.

How do I check my membership status?

Simply give us a call at 410-235-1705 or send us an email! We would be delighted to help answer any questions about your membership or anything happening at WYPR.

What payment methods does WYPR accept?

We accept pretty much anything out there we accept – direct debit, credit card, check, cash, stock, appreciated securities, qualified charitable distributions, Amazon Smile, Facebook fundraisers – we even accept vehicle donations! We currently do not accept Paypal because of the fees associated with processing payments on their platform.

To whom should I make out my donation?

WYPR or Your Public Radio Corp.

What is WYPR’s EIN and address?

31-1770-828

WYPR

2216 N. Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21218

How do I update the payment information for my membership?

Click here to update your payment method or give us a call at 410-235-1705, but you should never email bank or credit card information.

When is my payment processed?

We strive to make deposits and process your payments as soon as possible upon receipt of your gift. For one-time gifts made online we typically process the gift within a week. Monthly sustaining members will see their payment process towards the end of the month.

When will I receive my tax receipt?

Single gifts will receive a tax receipt in the mail within two weeks of your gift being processed. Monthly sustaining members will receive a letter with a summary of monthly payments for the calendar year for tax purposes at the end of January.

How will my donation to WYPR look on my bank statement?

Your Public Radio Corp. or WYPR depending on your financial institution.

How do I cancel or change my WYPR membership?

We are happy to help you cancel your membership at any time. Simply send us an email or give us a call at 410-235-1705. We make every effort to reply within one business day (Monday-Friday). We kindly ask that if you received a gift with your monthly membership that you complete the annual commitment for that gift before canceling or pay the balance on your pledge.

How do I update my address?

Simply give us a call at 410-235-1705 or send us an email!

How will I learn about member perks?

There are many great perks to being a WYPR member. In almost all cases, we offer these perks via email as it is the most cost-effective way to communicate with thousands of members. Please make sure you have opted-in to receive WYPR membership emails so you don’t miss out on free gift offers, free event tickets, advanced sales options, and other giveaways. If you have ever opted-out of WYPR emails in the past, you must formally opt back in by completing this form.

When will I receive my thank you gift?

We place orders for our thank you gifts with our local vendors once all the requests are in after a campaign ends, so please allow 6-8 weeks for those orders to arrive before we begin mailing out thank you gifts.

I made a donation online and thought I had selected a thank you gift, but my email confirmation says no gift was selected. Can I still get my gift?

Yes! Just send us an email or give us a call at 410-235-1705 and we can add the gift associated with your giving level to your pledge.

What other ways can I support WYPR?

You can support WYPR in lots of other ways other than giving money directly. We accept vehicle donations, gifts of stocks and appreciated securities, distributions from your retirement plan, employer matching gifts. We hope you will also consider remember WYPR in your estate planning.

I give to WYPR through a third party like the United Way or a workplace giving program. Am I a WYPR member?

Yes! We make every effort to match funds received through third-parties such as the United Way or work place giving programs with members’ individual records as long as your information is received with your donation. If you have any questions about whether your contribution was credited to your members, just let us know by sending us an email or giving us a call at 410-235-1705.

I work for the Federal government. Can I give to WYPR through the Combined Federal Campaign?

Yes, WYPR participates in the Combined Federal Campaign under our legal name, Your Public Radio Corp. You can also find us using our EIN number 31-1770-828.

Is my pet allowed to become a WYPR member?

Why, yes, your pet CAN be a WYPR member! Just sign them up here and we’ll send you and your pet a special gift.