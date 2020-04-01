Healthcare

-
Some health experts are questioning the CDC’s new masking guidelines. The agency announced Thursday afternoon that fully vaccinated people can go unmasked in most indoor settings.
A CDC advisory panel gave the green light Wednesday afternoon for vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.
The CDC is set to make recommendations Wednesday for vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds for COVID-19. The FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group Monday.
Maryland’s hospitals have reached a new milestone: administering more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, more than 4 million Marylanders have received at least one dose, according to state data.CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) Bob Atlas told WYPR that hospitals have been “deeply involved” in getting Marylanders vaccinated.
Returning to the office after a year of remote work can be a daunting prospect.Erin VanLuven, a psychotherapist at Kaiser Permanente, says it’s important to accept, not judge, your feelings about going back to the office. Whether you’re excited, terrified or both, there’s no “correct” way to feel.
Baltimore City’s COVID-19 case rates are at their highest since winter, according to state and local data. The city’s numbers also are surpassing those of other Maryland jurisdictions.
Maryland is pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the advice of the CDC and FDA, after six recipients developed extremely rare blood clots.
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) announced Wednesday that it has recruited its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
All Marylanders 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, starting Tuesday. And starting next Monday, April 12, Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible at all providers.
