Maryland General Assembly

Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
Would require school systems to ban symbols by the end of the year.
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
NewsThe House of Delegates passed a ban on plastic bags Wednesday. The bill would apply to bags used to carry items from a store, but exempts an assortment of…
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
In the wake of criticism about low vaccination rates among minority communities, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new “vaccine equity operations plan” to…
The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police…
The General Assembly is again this year taking up legislation that would make Maryland a sanctuary state. The controversial bill, which is scheduled for a…
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…