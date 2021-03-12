Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

-
The leaders of Maryland’s two largest predominantly Black jurisdictions -- Baltimore City and Prince George’s County -- demanded a more equitable…
Eighty days into his tenure as Baltimore City’s mayor, Brandon Scott wrestles with some of the city’s enduring challenges, and some newer ones. We ask…
The Baltimore City Health Department launched a new, online public COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Friday. Most of the initial data involves information on…
Maryland lawmakers propose a fix for the problem-plagued unemployment system. The State Senate green-lights a $1.3 billion COVID-19 relief package.…
State and city officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott, launched a public education campaign Friday urging Maryland residents to get…
Governor Hogan accelerates Maryland’s vaccine rollout plan. The state expands tele-health services for mental and behavioral wellness. Baltimore’s mayor…
Baltimore’s coronavirus restrictions will remain unchanged for at least another week. The state comptroller aims to push out $2,000 relief checks to…
Mayor Brandon Scott urges Baltimore to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19. Baltimore County hopes to bring students back to classrooms in the…
Positive COVID-19 cases in Baltimore City are 23% lower than they were four weeks ago, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. Meanwhile, Baltimore…
Maryland lawmakers call on Governor Larry Hogan to release more COVID-19 relief money. A proposal by state legislators aims to make the Maryland…