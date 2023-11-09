Mosby found guilty in federal perjury trial

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been found guilty in her federal perjury trial.

Jurors reached their verdict following a little less than a day of deliberations, as closing arguments wrapped up late yesterday at the courthouse in Greenbelt.

Mosby had been accused of lying about experiencing a financial hardship due to the COVID 19 pandemic, after which she withdrew funds from her city retirement account to purchase two properties in Florida.

Mosby was convicted of two charges, with each carrying a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, so the maximum penalty she faces is ten years. Most people convicted in the federal court system serve less than the maximum penalty.

