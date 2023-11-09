© 2023 WYPR
Mosby found guilty in federal perjury trial

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby arrives at U.S. District Court alongside Federal Public Defender James Wyda in Greenbelt on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby arrives at U.S. District Court alongside Federal Public Defender James Wyda in Greenbelt on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been found guilty in her federal perjury trial.

Jurors reached their verdict following a little less than a day of deliberations, as closing arguments wrapped up late yesterday at the courthouse in Greenbelt.

Mosby had been accused of lying about experiencing a financial hardship due to the COVID 19 pandemic, after which she withdrew funds from her city retirement account to purchase two properties in Florida.

Mosby was convicted of two charges, with each carrying a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, so the maximum penalty she faces is ten years. Most people convicted in the federal court system serve less than the maximum penalty.

This story will be updated.
Tags
WYPR News Marilyn MosbyState's Attorney Marilyn MosbyBaltimore CityPrince George's CountyCrimeCriminal Justice
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR.
