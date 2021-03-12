-
The leaders of Maryland’s two largest predominantly Black jurisdictions -- Baltimore City and Prince George’s County -- demanded a more equitable…
Maryland senators, already frustrated over what they call the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state,criticized the state health…
NewsResponding to complaints from residents who can’t get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader suggested…
The first of six planned state-run mass vaccination sites are opening Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Six Flags America in…
As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear: It will be very expensive. Four…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that all of Maryland’s public schools should plan for in-person learning this fall. The announcement comes just days…
Despite their growing numbers in the U.S. population, Latino voters turn out in notoriously low numbers on Election Day. WYPR went looking for Latino…