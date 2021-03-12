-
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Four bills vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan are a step closer to becoming law after the state Senate voted Tuesday to override the vetoes. One bill closes what…
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates are considering at least a dozen changes to the laws governing police, from rules about the use of lethal force…
The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override five vetoes the governor issued last year. One of these laws prohibits employers with at least 15…
NewsFemale inmates at the state prison in Jessup, Maryland — the state’s only women’s prison — say getting feminine hygiene products, like pads and tampons,…
NewsA new state law that took effect this week makes major changes to criminal justice policies. The law is intended to save the state money by reducing…
Elizabeth Wexler stands at a chalkboard at the Baltimore City Police Training Academy while 50 cadets look on. She draws a large "T" and asks the class to…
The murder and rape of a young woman in Baltimore in 1987 led to the wrongful convictions of two men. Each served more than two decades behind bars, and…
Facing record levels of violence, Baltimore officials are grappling with the best way to curb the violence, Mayor Catherine Pugh met with Governor Larry…
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed on Friday legislation removing questions about criminal history from applications for admission to public colleges.In a letter to…