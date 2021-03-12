-
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said he was looking forward to serving the rest of his term on Monday, despite the federal probe into the finances of the Democrat and his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
The Baltimore Sun has reported that federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, citing a grand jury subpoena.
The Baltimore City Council is to vote on a bill Monday night that would provide lawyers to tenants facing eviction cases. The bill comes amid concerns…
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which oversees state prisons and jails and parole and probation services, has…
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby won her primary--and re-election--last night in one of the most contentious races in city history with nearly 50…
A record 222,000 voters cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Thursday. About six percent of eligible, active voters cast ballots early,…
In the first episode of our four part series looking at the continuing consequences of the indictment of six officers in the death of Freddie Gray, we go…
Host Nathan Sterner talks to City Hall Reporter Dominique Maria Bonessi about the Justice Department not finding sufficient evidence in federal criminal…
NewsMorning Edition Host, Nathan Sterner, talks to City Hall Reporter, Dominique Maria Bonessi, about the third Baltimore Police body camera video that has…