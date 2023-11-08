Will Marilyn Mosby testify in her own defense?

Marilyn Mosby’s federal perjury trial continues for a third day Wednesday. The former Baltimore State’s Attorney is accused of lying about experiencing a financial hardship due to COVID-19, so that she could invest in two real estate properties in Florida. She withdrew a total of $90,000 from her retirement account under the CARES Act.

The defense filed a motion to acquit Tuesday, which the judge denied. The former top prosecutor, turned defendant, must now decide if she will testify.

Prosecutors told the judge they plan to grill Mosby if she takes the stand. They flagged five ways they could discredit the former top prosecutor. One way is through a letter dated Dec. 10, 2020 where Mosby told the mortgage company that one of the Florida properties was a primary residence. In addition, the lead prosecutor said he will ask Mosby about her tax returns, charitable deductions and more.

“This is not an exhaustive list,” he warned.

“The defense is always looking for reasonable doubt,” said Doug Colbert, a University of Maryland law professor, and Mosby supporter, who spoke outside of the courthouse.

“If they have sufficient reasonable doubt, there's not going to be any need for Ms. Mosby to testify,” Colbert said. “Of course, that's Ms. Mosby's decision. It may not be necessary, but that's going to be a decision that she will make with her lawyers.”

Mosby’s friends in attendance, such as Bilal Ali, are continuing to hold the line. “She's prayed up, and she's fine. With her faith in the system, she’ll do fine.”

So far, the former prosecutor has kept mum. Earlier this week, she told supporters “God got me, this is ridiculous.”

