Marilyn Mosby trial news: Analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros

Justin Fenton from our partner news organization the Baltimore Banner reported late yesterday that former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense team has asked to withdraw from her case.

LARRY CANNER / Attorney David Jaros is an associate professor and Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (photo courtesy UBalt Law)

In their motion to withdraw, the attorneys say that Ms. Mosby has consented to having the federal public defender’s office take over her defense. Mosby is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a mortgage application. Her trial is set to begin in March.

David Jaros is on the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he is the faculty director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

Professor Jaros joins us on Zoom with analysis of yesterday's legal developments.

