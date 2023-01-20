© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Marilyn Mosby trial news: Analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob Sivak
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
MarilynMosbyBaltimoreMaryland
The Baltimore Banner
/
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby arrives in court flanked by her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, left, and husband, City Council President Nick Mosby. (photo credit: Justin Fenton/The Baltimore Banner)

Justin Fenton from our partner news organization the Baltimore Banner reported late yesterday that former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense team has asked to withdraw from her case.

Dave Jaros.2021.6_scaled.jpg
LARRY CANNER
/
Attorney David Jaros is an associate professor and Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (photo courtesy UBalt Law)

In their motion to withdraw, the attorneys say that Ms. Mosby has consented to having the federal public defender’s office take over her defense. Mosby is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a mortgage application. Her trial is set to begin in March.

David Jaros is on the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he is the faculty director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

Professor Jaros joins us on Zoom with analysis of yesterday's legal developments.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMarilyn MosbyUniversity of Baltimore School of LawCriminal JusticeDepartment of Justice
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak