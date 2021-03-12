-
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system. And advice for small businesses on the next round…
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which oversees state prisons and jails and parole and probation services, has…
A Baltimore Circuit Judge sentenced Keith Davis Jr. to the maximum 50 years in prison Monday for the 2015 murder of Kevin Jones, a Pimlico Security…
The sentencing hearing for Keith Davis Jr., convicted in the 2015 murder of a Pimlico security guard, was interrupted Friday after Davis’ lawyer moved for…
The last day of campaigning for Baltimore City State’s Attorney has turned heated. Candidates are leaving nothing to chance.This morning, Ivan Bates…
A record 222,000 voters cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Thursday. About six percent of eligible, active voters cast ballots early,…
The race for Baltimore State’s Attorney has become one of the most contentious in the city’s history, and it’s anyone’s guess who will win the top…
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s first three and a half years in office have been marked by contradictions. She successfully prosecuted a…
The former prosecutor turned defense lawyer who wants to become a prosecutor again--the city's top prosecutor--doesn't have much good to say about Marilyn…