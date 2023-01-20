Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense team has asked to withdraw from her federal perjury case, two days after the judge overseeing the case said she was moving to hold her lead attorney in criminal contempt.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby on Tuesday gave defense attorney A. Scott Bolden two weeks to retain counsel and file a response to her finding that he had violated rules of the court related to improper filings and comments outside of court.

Mosby’s four lawyers from Bolden’s firm say they now “have a conflict, may represent Ms. Mosby no further, and must immediately move to withdraw from this matter.”

Mosby has two other Maryland-based attorneys, Lucius Outlaw and Gary Proctor; both said they were not able to take over as her lead counsel due to other obligations.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Marilyn Mosby’s entire defense team asks to withdraw from perjury case

