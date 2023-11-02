What to know about Marilyn Mosby’s Trial

What is the crime? Mosby faces two counts of perjury for withdrawing funds early from a city retirement account. In 2020, the CARES Act allowed people to withdraw money from retirement accounts if they suffered adverse financial consequences as a result of coronavirus. In her application, Mosby claimed that she suffered financial hardship as a result of “being laid off,” “having reduced work hours,” or “the closing or reduction of hours of a business I own or operate.” Mosby withdrew a total of $90,000 which she used to purchase two vacation homes in Florida.



What does the prosecution say? Federal prosecutors say Mosby lied in order to obtain the funds. They plan to show that her salary increased during the year in question. They also plan to play recorded calls between Mosby and the firm which managed her retirement account. A count of perjury holds a maximum of five years in prison. She also faces two counts of mortgage fraud. Those charges will be examined in a separate trial.



What does the defense say? James Wyda is a federal public defender who is primarily representing Mosby. Defense attorneys plan to argue that Mosby’s private travel business, Mahogany Elite, suffered losses and was unable to operate because of the pandemic. Mosby has insisted that the withdrawal was legit.

