Wambui Kamau

General Assignment Reporter
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR.

From a young age, Wambui enjoyed storytelling. Growing up, she admired journalists like Catherine Kasavuli, Christiane Amanpour and thought, "I can do that," and so she did.

Previously, Wambui reported and produced in the Midwest. In fact, she was part of the team that won an Edward R. Murrow award for Continuing Coverage of the Daunte Wright Trial in Minneapolis, MN.

Wambui looks forward to covering Baltimore's unique neighborhoods, city hall and everything in between.

You can reach out to Wambui here or follow her @WkThee.